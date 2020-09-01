Professional golfers from around the state gathered at Salishan Golf Links last Wednesday to participate in a Pro-Am event sponsored by the Oregon Chapter of the Professional Golfers Association of America.
The “Pros,” mostly teaching professionals at other golf clubs, teamed up with amateurs from their clubs, one Pro and three amateurs per team.
The day’s format was “3 Nets;” each foursome took the team’s three lowest net (handicapped) scores on each hole as their team score.
“The PGA schedules these events throughout the golf season in Oregon,” said Tom Graves, Salishan’s Head Golf Professional. “The series gives golf professionals a chance to play a number of courses around the state. Each event has a different format, which makes it very fun for everyone.”
Salishan was represented in two of the 22 participating teams. Graves teamed up with David St. George, John Iwamura and Rick Hatton to finish in fourth place with a score of eight under par.
Scott Barrett, Jim Paige and David Veit played with Jared Lambert from Meadow Lakes Golf Course (Prineville, Ore.) to finish in 16th place at three over par.
The team event winners were Danny Moore, Scott Ness, Jaydee Rediger and Jeff Newman from Creekside Golf Course (Salem, Ore.), who had a final score of 16 under par.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.