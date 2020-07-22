One hundred fifty-six talented amateur golfers will be making their way to Salishan Golf Links this week to compete in the 68th Oregon Men’s Stroke Play Championship, sponsored by the Oregon Golf Association.
Players compete in three divisions: Open (age 13 and up), Master-40 (age 40 and up) and Senior (age 50 and up). Competitors in the Open and Master-40 divisions must have a handicap index of 5.0 or less and Seniors must have 10.0 or less.
Golfers have the opportunity for a practice round on Thursday and then the competition begins in earnest on Friday. After 18 holes on both Friday and Saturday, the number of players will be cut to the low half of the field plus ties in each division for Sunday’s final round.
“Quite a few of these players have what’s called a ‘plus handicap’,” remarks Tom Graves, Director of Golf at Salishan. “That means they play even better than a ‘scratch’ or zero-handicap golfer. This is a pretty impressive field.”
Representing Salishan will be John Iwamura and Matthew Wedler.
The OGA normally hosts about 15 tournaments a year, comprising different categories of golfers and different formats. This year a couple of the early events had to be cancelled as golf courses were trying to figure out how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. OGA has implemented a number of procedures that reduce players’ risk of exposure and the organization has resumed its annual competition schedule.
For more information about Salishan Golf Links, contact Tom Graves at tgraves@salishan.com.
