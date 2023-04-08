Spring sports are in full effect at Taft High School (THS).
The THS Boys and girls golf teams have had their first matches, and though their squads are small and inexperienced, there is plenty of room to grow.
Boys’ Golf
Last year, Taft sent a boys golf team to the State Tournament, but only one varsity holdover remains on the squad this season. Of the five athletes taking part in golf at Taft High School this season, junior Christian Unruh is the only golfer with varisty experience. Last year, four varsity team members graduated, and now it’s about rebuilding the program.
“The team is “young” relative to golf experience. Though most of the team is returning, this group has not played for many years,” Head Coach Andy Morgan said. “Most top-level, high school golfers begin well before high school and commit to playing year-round. The culture of golf is not mature in the youth rankings locally. We are working hard with our partners at Salishan Resort and with the school to grow this opportunity for our young golfers.”
At their first match in Salem on March 20, only Unruh was able to compete. While Unruh did not have his finest day, Morgan believes he is “aware of the challenges ahead and will work hard to overcome the hurdles to compete at a high level.” The other members of the team are not quite ready for the varsity level at this early stage of the season, but Morgan is not ready to write the team off.
“Christian is the only golfer ready to compete at State this season. Realistically, as a team, we are sitting about 6th position in a league that will be able to send three teams to the State Tournament,” Morgan said. “We have some work to do—but I am not going to count us out. I have coached teams in similar “pre-season” situations that surprised a lot of people by the end of the season.”
Though the team will undoubtedly strive to compete their hardest during the season, Morgan’s goals for his athletes extend beyond the fairway and the greens.
“Every team that I have ever had influence on has really had only one goal: become a better person through the lessons and challenges you face while learning to compete,” Morgan said. “Honor and integrity are a couple of the principles of golf. Much of the game is executed while nobody is watching. We want these golfers to behave in this arena, often in the shadows, knowing that honor and integrity are more important than the score. Executed correctly, golf is a way for humility and honor to work as one.”
Girls’ Golf
Head Coach Tess Miller’s team is in similar circumstances to the boys program, as the team carries no varsity experience into the season. Comprised of three freshmen and a junior, the four Tiger golfers are about to embark on their first season.
“All four girls are brand new to golf and have never played prior to this season,” Miller said. “So this year is definitely a building year, they all have so much potential. I’m excited to see their skills develop as the season goes on.”
In their first match Maya Freschi, Ariel Jim, Taylor Goodart and Alicenn Tolan competed in the JV division, as it was their first time playing nine holes in a competitive setting.
“The girls are all about the same level right now. Golf is an extremely hard sport to pick up, but they have really surprised me with how far they have come in a really short amount of time,” Miller said. “One of the golf pro assistants at Salishan, Andrew Gerchak, has been graciously giving the girls lessons.”
Despite their inexperience, they played well at their first match, and the team will compete at the varsity level in their upcoming competition on April 3. With golf being a heavily individualized sport, Miller is focusing heavily on the mental component of the game.
“Golf is an incredibly mental game, and it is not fast-paced, so it really forces you to become mentally strong, to learn to let go, and move past a bad shot or bad hole,” Miller said. “In golf, you are also your own ref, so it requires a lot of integrity and honesty.”
Developing their fundamentals and mentality will be important for this inexperienced team as they progress through the season.
