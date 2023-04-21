Taft’s spring sports have entered the heart of their season, and the results are coming thick and fast. Let’s take a look at how the school’s programs are faring through the early stages of their season.
Baseball
Head Coach Dustin Hankins and his squad have moved out of the pre-season into their regular season. While there have been mixed results, Hankins’ team is progressing well into the middle of the season.
“The team is feeling good. We are battling some injuries but really feel we are starting to come together as a team,” Hankins said.
One of the greatest areas of growth has been the team’s trust in each other and coming together as a unit, Hankins said. The team’s overall record is 4-8, and in their two league games, they have one win and one loss. Their win against Amity was a 12-5 slugfest, while they came up two runs short against Yamhill-Carlton 2-4.
Three of their non-league pre-season losses came against teams at the Coach Bob Invitational in Arizona. While they weren’t able to notch a win, Hankins still felt the experience was invaluable.
“The Arizona trip was a tremendous experience. We played some tough competition, and I think it opened some of the guys’ eyes to the amount of talent throughout the west coast. We are a much closer team than before we left, and I think it will continue to help us throughout the season, being able to look back and some of the difficulties we overcame,” Hankins said. “Having 15 boys under one roof for nine days will ultimately expose some difficulties within, and the ability to work through those really brings the guys closer.”
One area Hankins wants his players to keep improving is their play on the base paths.
“Our base running has, at times, been questionable so that is definitely one area where we can improve,” Hankins said.
With the team finishing with an overall record of 19-10 last year, there will be plenty of belief in the team that they can keep improving throughout the season.
Softball
Since our last update, Tigers softball has notched its first league win but has also taken some unfortunate losses. Head Coach Sandy Stuart’s squad has been resilient, but results have eluded them.
After winning against Jefferson in their second league game 12-2, the team took a tough loss to Dayton 9-10.
“Tough loss. Missed some opportunities on the bases and on defense. We will definitely come at them hard when we play them again,” Stuart said of the Dayton loss.
Off the back of that heartbreaking defeat, the Tigers had a rough go against Yamhill-Carlton, who defeated Taft 14-0 at home. Following the defeat to Yamhill-Carlton, the Tigers’ record was 7-7, and they were ranked 15 of the 38 teams in the 3A classification.
Track and field meet at Regis
The second track and field meet of the season for Taft was at Regis High School, and Pete Doll was happy with how his athletes competed.
“The athletes did a tremendous job in the rainy weather, as Trenton Battle (100m, 12.12), Sienna Lillebo (100m, 13.75), Jackson Nightingale (1500m, 4:42.61), and both 4 x 400 teams (Boys: Trenton, Luke Harkey, Eric Rassmusen and Dylan Stutzman 3:46.02; Girls: Evie Harkey, Aliviah Mode, Jayde Reyes-Cornejo and Sienna Lillebo 4:33.07) all won their events,” Doll said.
The girls 4 x 400 squad ran the second fastest time in school history, according to Doll, and the competition just couldn’t keep up. At the meet, Taft competed with Crosshill Christian, Kennedy, Regis, Santiam, Blanchet Catholic, and Harrisburg.
In addition to its first-place finishers, Taft also had a number of other high placements in events. Both 4 x 100 teams (Trenton, Kavan Boyd, Edgar Mateo-Perez, and Devin Meyers 47.05 and Aliviah, Yaneli Hermosillo-Carrasco, and Evie 54.50) placed 2nd, according to Doll. However, there were also a number of other stand-out individuals.
“Other high places include Evie 3rd in the 100m (13.86), Luke 3rd in the 1500m (4:51), Jayde 3rd (2:43) and Ximena Sanchez 5th (2:55) in the 800, Makaia Kessinger and Hazel Fiedler 3rd and 4th in the 1500m (6:13 and 6:14), Aliviah 3rd in the 100 hurdles (18.56),” Doll said. “In the field, Kol Tolan was 2nd in the high jump (5’8”) and 3rd in the long jump (18’6”), while McKena Weiss was 4th in the javelin (78’2”).”
With great strides being made across the board, Doll is excited about what his athletes will be capable of as the season hurdles towards the ultimate goal of state championship berths.
“I’ve been very happy with their progression, their ability to prepare and compete, and how they represent themselves and Taft at meets,” Doll said. “I am looking forward to how much they will improve and increase their chances of qualifying to the state meet.”
Follow Taft sports at osaa.org and follow our coverage at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions.
