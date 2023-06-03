The Taft High School Softball Team

The Taft High School Softball Team.

 Courtesy photo

After making the playoffs on the back of their top 20 ranking, the Taft High School Tigers bowed out in the first round of the 2023 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A Softball State Championship after a 9-16 away loss to Vale High School.  

Saying goodbye  

