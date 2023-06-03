After making the playoffs on the back of their top 20 ranking, the Taft High School Tigers bowed out in the first round of the 2023 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 3A Softball State Championship after a 9-16 away loss to Vale High School.
Saying goodbye
The ending of the season was emotional for Head Coach Sandy Stuart as the program bids farewell to four seniors who were big pieces in leading the squad this year.
“It was an emotional ending for sure,” Stuart said. “We were also grateful that we were able to experience the State playoffs together and have one last trip together to be a family. All season we have called our team a family, and it definitely felt that way as we gathered one last time post-game to reflect. We are happy about all the growth we had, and even though it is hard to say goodbye, we are looking forward to next season with all of our returning players.”
The seniors leaving will leave “big shoes to fill,” according to Stuart. Pitcher Hailey Weaver, catcher Nat Gates, first baseman Ally Hall, and centerfielder and shortstop Bridgett Marsh will all be leaving the program. While they were great leaders in the locker room, they were also the team’s most recognized talents.
Gates received second-team all-league catcher; Weaver was awarded as second-team all-league pitcher; Marsh received second-team all-league outfield honors, and Hall was an honorable mention for all-league first base.
“For me, this is a bit of an emotional goodbye. All of these girls I have coached in travel ball and other sports since they were much younger, so I have known them a long time,” Stuart said. “Beyond that, they are our leaders. They know exactly what needs to be done daily and keep things organized. Next years’ seniors have some big shoes to fill there. I am confident they will be up to the task.”
Stuart also said that these seniors have been key in instilling a love of softball in Stuart’s daughter. The personal connection will make it all the more difficult when they aren’t with the program next season.
“They were freshmen when she was just a baby, sophomores when she was learning to walk on the field, juniors when she started to pick up a ball and run with them, and now seniors when she gets out there daily to stretch with them or shag balls,” Stuart said. “She is incredibly attached to them, and it’s going to be hard to not have them there next year.”
Season highlights
While the end of the season has been difficult, the season had more than its fair share of highlights. For Stuart, making state off the strength of their ranking, despite tough league losses, was a big accomplishment. Taft competes in the toughest 3 A league in the state, according to Stuart, and pushing Scio and Yamhill-Carlton (the first and second-ranked 3 A schools in the state) to seven innings was another highlight.
Some of her other highlights involved watching her team and players succeed. She also took joy in pushing her athletes to go the extra mile and getting them to achieve feats they might not have thought themselves capable of.
“Getting to watch Hailey Weaver hit her first and second home runs and watching her expression as she ran the bases will always stick in my mind. Watching Laney Lee dive and catch a ball and make a double play in her first-ever game in the outfield was a great memory,” Stuart said.
“Our dugout energy all year was a huge highlight. The girls were always up supporting their teammates no matter the score on the board. We stayed up the whole time.”
Looking to the future
For Stuart’s team, one of the biggest takeaways of the season is never to give up. A lot can happen in a seven-inning game, and Stuart stressed that the team is learning to keep pushing until the final out. Stuart commended her team’s adaptability and communication as they learned new positions.
Stuart also wants to keep pushing the team while also making sure that each player gets the attention they need.
“We worked a lot at the end on pushing ourselves to the limit in practice to know our full abilities,” Stuart said. “As a coaching staff, we encouraged them to go a little harder, run a little faster and reach a little further to see what they can do. Not to give up or pull up short and play it safe. I hope that is something we can continue to build on going in next year.”
Stuart is also excited about the young players that will be stepping into bigger roles, whether they are underclassmen, prospects from JV, or coming through the city league. With a season’s worth of experience, Stuart is expecting the player to make big strides next year.
One thing that Stuart hopes the team will improve next season is their poise when it comes down to game time.
“One of our struggles was just with confidence and keeping up with the competition level once games started,” Stuart said. “We had some flawless practices, and our athletes were comfortable and making plays, but the game pressure was a lot for them, and I could tell they were playing nervous and tense instead of loose.”
Going into next year, Stuart feels optimistic about the lessons the team learned from this season and their ability to turn them into success on the field next season.
“We are in the toughest 3A league in the state, and we like to play a competitive pre-season, so I am hopeful that with this experience and learning from the seniors this year, we can come back strong next year,” Stuart said.
Follow Taft High School sports at osaa.org. See feature coverage at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of the News Guard.
