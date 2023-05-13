Taft High School’s softball Head Coach Sandy Stuart won her 100th game as a coach with the Tigers’ resounding 24-12 victory over Jefferson on April 28.
To commemorate the achievement, a ceremony was held ahead of Taft’s next home game on May 1. As part of the proceedings, Liz Gates did a small recap of Stuart’s seven-and-a-half years coaching Taft, and the team presented her with a plaque they had made to honor the achievement.
“It definitely feels like a big accomplishment and milestone, but I honestly didn’t even know it was coming. I haven’t kept a record of wins and losses,” Stuart said. “It means the world to me that the parents and players recognized the accomplishment and made me feel special. They went out of their way to make it a big deal, and I appreciate their love and support more than they know.”
Stuart said that coaching has taught her so much about communication and building relationships. She has been coaching softball for 17 years, and this is her eighth as a head coach. Working with athletes so they can learn and grow is one of the joys of coaching, and she says she learns from each season.
“I honestly can’t imagine not coaching,” Stuart said. “I like to share the excitement of winning and success, but also lean on each other when we fail or lose. Seeing young athletes begin their journey and gain confidence and skills is what makes me feel accomplished.”
For Stuart, coaching is about more than success within sports; she wants to help prepare athletes for life beyond their time at Taft. Stuart also said that coaching has helped her appreciate the importance of patience as a parent. Goal setting for the team is also something she focuses on, and making sure that the objectives are achievable. Stuart’s own goals have more to do with the character of her players.
“My goal is to help them reach their full potential on the field, and also give them lessons about teamwork, comradery, leadership, perseverance, and work ethic,” Stuart said. “Those are all skills they will need as they grow into adulthood and enter the workforce.”
While Stuart is the head coach, she also emphasizes that the success of the program would not be possible without the hard work of her assistant coaching staff.
“My Grandpa Tom Trunt has over 40 years of experience and works with the pitchers to help us be successful in the circle,” Stuart said. “Ryan Gates is always there early to set things up and get things started and always stays late to finish things up. The girls refer to him as my megaphone because I am generally soft-spoken, and he is a little louder. Our program would not be what it is without them.”
With her 100th win in the rearview mirror, Stuart has no plans of stopping. Her time in the program has meant a lot to her, and helping the Tigers succeed in the future remains a big priority.
“I don’t plan to stop coaching at all in the foreseeable future,” Stuart said. “I will be here as long as they will have me!”
Follow Taft sports at osaa.org, and follow our coverage at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of the News Guard.
