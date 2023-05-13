Taft Softball

Coach Stuart and her team celebrated her 100th win before their home game against Dayton May 1.

 Courtesy photo from Liz Gates

Taft High School’s softball Head Coach Sandy Stuart won her 100th game as a coach with the Tigers’ resounding 24-12 victory over Jefferson on April 28.

To commemorate the achievement, a ceremony was held ahead of Taft’s next home game on May 1. As part of the proceedings, Liz Gates did a small recap of Stuart’s seven-and-a-half years coaching Taft, and the team presented her with a plaque they had made to honor the achievement.

