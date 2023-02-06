The high school basketball season is coming to a close, and the Taft High School Tigers are looking to finish a season of development on the right note.
Participation numbers have been a major positive this year, and despite a coaching change midseason, new head coach and Athletic Director Zach Lillebo has been impressed with his program's resilience.
"Boys teams participation numbers are up from last season. We have three teams with about 36 student athletes," Lillebo said. "We have had ups and downs throughout the season, but our boys have been tested and stepped up to challenges they have encountered."
Boosting participation numbers was a focus for the program coming into the season, and having numbers to foster the development of younger players is a great success for the Tigers.
On the court
For the Tigers, the season has been challenging. The varsity team has a 6-14 record at the time of writing and currently sits ranked 35 of the 45 teams in the 3A classification before their game against Amity Friday, Feb. 2. Within the PacWest Conference, Taft is fifth out of seven teams, with a 2-7 record in league play.
For Lillebo, this season has been about not focusing on the uncontrollables and working on maintaining effort and attitude.
"When faced with adversity... meet it head on and take action as you are only able to control the controllables," Lillebo said.
This year's season has already generated more victories than the team did last season when the Tigers finished with a 3-15 record.
Beyond the game
For Lillebo, coaching this season has been about teaching athletes lessons they can take beyond the court.
"Goals have always been to create lifelong memories for our student-athletes here at Taft, while creating well-diverse individuals who are able to contribute to their communities as they go into adulthood," Lillebo said. "Basketball is a game with an expiration date... a work ethic, their character, teamwork and trust are all factors our programs look to develop within our student-athletes. These traits are what will be carried through into their adulthood, careers, etc. which our coaches focus on throughout each season."
While league play started with a tough five-game losing skid, the Tigers are 2-2 in their last four games and building momentum. Managing the play time for such a large contingent of athletes presents challenges, but Lillebo wants to instill team values so the students can be good teammates even when they aren't on the floor.
"There are 36 different students who's minds think differently, have different personalities, all the while thinking they deserve to play 32 minutes each game," Lillebo said. "My goal is for this group of teenage boys to buy into our core covenants and come together. Team sports, in general, provide opportunities for our students to see what lies ahead within life. They must sacrifice for their team, they must encourage their team, they must be coachable, they must trust one another, and they must stay in the trenches with their teammates during difficult times."
This article is written pending the results of Friday's home game against Amity, and results can be followed on OSAA.org.
