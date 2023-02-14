The Taft Tigers Cheer Team brought school spirit to new heights this year, and first-year head coach Noelle Stoll said she is excited about what the future holds for the program.
"Our season has been very successful. Our team was able to cheer for both Varsity Football and Varsity Girls and Boys Basketball," Stoll said. "The Cheer team has improved with their execution of cheers, dance, basic tumbling, and basic stunting."
Bringing cheer to big games
In Stoll's words, the "Spirit Leaders" (cheerleaders) "model school spirit and support the participating athletes with encouragement regardless of the score." During the fall, the squad helped cheer on the varsity football team, and the feeling of connection between the fans, the athletes, and the cheer team was something Stoll was proud of.
"The highlight of our Fall season was Homecoming. The bond between the student section and cheerleaders with supporting the football team and overall school spirit was amazing and a joy to witness," Stoll said. "It felt like a true "Friday Night Lights" that you see in movies; however, we were all there, present, in the moment, living it."
The cheer squad has been a fixture at the boys and girls varsity basketball games this winter. As part of driving participation, the Cheerleaders have put on "Minis Camps" with younger kids, where the high school cheer team works on "demonstrating leadership and school spirit" to younger cheerleaders. The highlight of the winter sports season was a joint performance with younger kids at a varsity basketball game.
"The Cheerleaders planned a halftime routine where they choreographed and taught sections to K-6 grade-aged participants. The Varsity Cheer Team and Minis Camp participants performed during the Varsity Girls Basketball Game," Stoll said. "The highlight of our Winter season is our overall performance at the Varsity Basketball Games. The cheer team is performing well and looks crisp and clean."
For Taft Cheer, this season was not without its challenges. The Tigers faced various adverse circumstances but navigated them as a team.
"Some challenges we faced were a new head coach, new assistant coach, a very small, mostly novice team, and minimal funds to purchase new uniforms and equipment," Stoll said. "Our team did not allow these challenges to set us back. We worked together as a cheer family to learn and grow athletically and form strong connections with one another."
As part of the new coaching staff, Taft welcomed two program alums as volunteer coaches. They proved invaluable, assisting the growing team with cheer etiquette, traditional Taft cheers, and sideline performance.
Through fundraising during the season, Taft cheer was able to piece together brand-new uniforms for themselves. They ordered new vests and shells during football in the fall, and basketball season brought new skirts.
"We utilized what we had on hand and are now excited to have a complete new uniform," Stoll said.
For Stoll and Tigers Cheer, this season has been about building a program, and Stoll decided in January to hold off on competition this season.
"We discussed how we want to be ahead of the game instead of feeling stressed and trying to catch up. I am very confident that we have enough skill and materials to participate as a competition team next school year," Stoll said. "We are looking to grow our team. We will continue to practice our existing skills, cheers, and routines during the summer months and be ready when the fall season begins."
Something crucial for Stoll and her coaching staff is ingraining values in their athletes. As with any high school sport or extracurricular activity, some lessons can go far beyond the activity at hand.
"I hope my cheer athletes take away the following characteristics: friendship, resilience, perseverance, goal-setting, mutual respect, teamwork, and responsibility," Stoll said. "All of these qualities are life skills that they can demonstrate during cheer, at school, and in their communities."
Follow Taft High School Sports at osaa.org.
