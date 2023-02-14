Taft Cheer

Taft Cheer posing together for a picture.

 Courtesy from Noelle Stoll

The Taft Tigers Cheer Team brought school spirit to new heights this year, and first-year head coach Noelle Stoll said she is excited about what the future holds for the program.

"Our season has been very successful. Our team was able to cheer for both Varsity Football and Varsity Girls and Boys Basketball," Stoll said. "The Cheer team has improved with their execution of cheers, dance, basic tumbling, and basic stunting."

