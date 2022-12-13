Winter Sports Season

Taft Tigers are looking to carry good off-season momentum into the new season.

Taft Boys Basketball is officially underway, and this season, the Tigers are hoping to carry the momentum of their offseason onto the court. Battling the flu, a shorthanded Tigers squad dropped their first game of the season to Willamina, but Head Coach Rodney Duncan is excited to get the season rolling.

