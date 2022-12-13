Taft Tigers are looking to carry good off-season momentum into the new season.
Taft Boys Basketball is officially underway, and this season, the Tigers are hoping to carry the momentum of their offseason onto the court. Battling the flu, a shorthanded Tigers squad dropped their first game of the season to Willamina, but Head Coach Rodney Duncan is excited to get the season rolling.
After a tough 3-15 season last year in the 3A Coastal Range League, the Tigers will compete in the PacWest Conference and strive for more wins this season. Coach Duncan has now been at the helm of the boys' basketball team for three years and is excited about the program's progress. Since he took over the basketball team, he's seen participation grow each year.
"This summer we made some huge strides; we played about 30 games in 30 days," Duncan said. "[We] played a lot of tournaments over the weekends in June, won a significant amount of games, I think we won like 17 or 18 ballgames. So compared to last season, we only won three; that was the big thing; just getting these kids to believe in themselves."
Duncan also noted that he hopes the successes of other sports programs at Taft will bring confidence and carryover to the basketball court. Duncan also helps coach the football team at Taft High School, which had a successful 7-3 season this fall.
"Last spring, the boys learned how to win in baseball, and then that carried over into the fall with football; we had a successful year," Duncan said. "So, I'm hoping that carries over again; they're getting accustomed to winning, we're getting that mentality. I hope that carries over into basketball as well."
Duncan wants his team to get out in transition and play fast-break basketball; he believes they have the athletes to play an up-tempo style. As a team, Duncan has a holistic squad approach to coaching where every teammate supports each other, regardless of their spot on the depth chart.
"I want everyone involved, and that's what I'm striving for," Duncan said. "It's team first, family first. You're putting the team before yourself mentality, cheering on everybody, one through the last guy on the bench."
The move to the PacWest will bring on some challenges, though. Taft will compete with some tough teams in their new league. Dayton High School had a 14-8 record last year and a solid history with the state tournament at the 3 A level. They will also face Santiam Christian High School twice in the season, a team that finished with an overall 14-5 record and 6-0 within the PacWest.
Before their league games in January, Taft will have eight non-league games in December and a tournament in New Port to prepare for their league competitions.
While Duncan wants the team to do well, he's also focused on ensuring the players grow as people. Though there may be some bumps along the way, this team is about much more than wins and losses.
"I think the main thing I want to pass on is not a sense of just basketball but life," Duncan said. "You have adversities that hit you, but you have people around you, and that's your family, whether that's your teammates, your coach, your parents. There are people that believe in you, and nobody can do it by themselves."
Follow Taft Middle/High School sports game results at osaa.com.
