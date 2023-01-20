Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Taft High School Sports

Each year brings its challenges and achievements, and for Taft High School sports in Lincoln City, 2022 marked a step in the right direction toward normalcy, with more students joining sports programs after lean years during the pandemic.

Taft High School Athletic Director Zach Lillebo said he is excited about the increasing participation in sports that Taft High School has seen. Though there have been challenging results for several programs on the field and courts, the school is building from the ground up, hopefully leading to future success.

