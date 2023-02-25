Editor's Note: The following sports report was first published in the Tuesday, Feb. 21 print editions of The News Guard.
Taft High School winter sports are ending, and successful seasons for cheer, wrestling, and basketball are wrapping up.
Athletic Director Zach Lillebo said he is happy about how the year has gone.
“Taft has a lot to celebrate this winter, from students qualifying for state down to our community coming together and supporting tournament play for our middle school sports teams,” Lillebo said. “This winter was our first-time bringing tournaments back into our community. As we started small, we are looking forward in creating additional opportunities for our student-athletes. This winter, we partnered with Kiwanis, IGA, Chesters, Franz, and other small businesses within our community in order to provide a positive experience for our kids.”
With COVID not playing a significant role this year, the community and Taft sports have had more normalcy. Participation numbers have remained steady throughout the season, according to Lillebo.
Basketball roundup
There have been many positives for the basketball teams this season, and for the boys team, this season marked significant improvement. After a 3-19 record in the 2021-2022 season, the Tigers finished their season 7-17 this year. Though they did not qualify for the state playoffs, this season seems to be another step in the right direction as the team continues to improve.
This season has proved fruitful for the girls basketball team coached by Jake Tolan. After finishing their regular season with an 11-11 record in the 3-A3 PacWest League, the team won its first-round matchup of the League Playoff. They beat Sheridan 41-35 in their matchup on Feb. 16. Their second matchup is a battle with Jefferson on Feb. 18.
It should be a hotly contested game. Taft beat Jefferson in their first game on Jan. 19 by a score of 56-40. Jefferson got revenge in their second league matchup, beating Taft 43-27. With the score margins in both those games equal, this third matchup promises to be a good game. They will play Saturday, Feb. 18, at Central High School in Monmouth.
Swimming wrap up
For Head Coach Lissa Parker’s boys and girls swim programs, districts over the weekend of February 11th and 12th marked the end of the season for most of her swimmers. However, junior Noah Serrato qualified for states in the 200 Freestyle event in a barn burner of a race.
“The highlight of our day was Noah Serrato in the 200 Free,” Parker said. “He had a very close race at Districts and got second by less than one second.”
Swimming in the prelims at the state championships on Friday, Feb. 17, Serrato did not qualify for the finals on Saturday. The top six in the prelims qualified for the finals, and Serrato finished 9th in the prelim round with a time of 2:01.86.
According to Parker, the boys could have had a shot to have more representation at states with their relay teams but were hit by bad luck.
“Our boys were very impacted by three unfortunate events- these guys would have bumped us up in the rankings by all making final swims, and prevented our relay from qualifying for State,” Parker said. “Erick Zamorano Moreno dislocated his knee in a long-time injury before Districts, Elijah Fingerson grew ill on Friday and had to go home, and Logan Meyer became ill Saturday morning and had to drop out. Logan’s Breastroke 100 could have made it into State and he is a senior so that was most unfortunate, and he was on both our 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, which made a difference in finals time.”
If Taft had had their full complement of swimmers, Serrato would likely have had more of his teammates joining him at the state competition.
The girls swam well and only narrowly missed state berths for some of their strongest individuals.
“The girls did an awesome job scoring and outscored the boys with only 4 of the 8 girls making it to finals on Saturday,” Parker said. “It was a good boost for them as they usually trail the boys.”
Freshman Yireth Fuentes swam impressively, finished 3rd in the 100 Fly, and dropped time in the 200 IM. Senior Lesley Lagunes ended her high school swimming career on a high note and shaved time off in the 200 and 500 events.
Parker lauded the performances of the first-year swimmers on the team as well. Seniors Cooper Fitch, Elijah Jones, Makaia Kessinger, junior Nozomi Umenishi, sophomores Katelynne Schwabe, Angel Sakran, and Alexa Hernandez were all new to the program. For others, they learned to swim just this season.
“Jacki Cortez-Jimenez made the biggest gains as well as Edgar Mateo Perez and Danny Vasquez,” Parker said.
Freshman Ileyana Islas, sophomore Allison Lua, and sophomore Isaiah Wilson all have experience with Lincoln City Swim Club and “excelled” in relays this season.
For a program with many novice swimmers, and some even learning how to swim this year, there is a springboard from which to dive into next season.
Challenges and accomplishments
As with any sports season, this year brought a variety of highs and lows. For Taft, responding to challenges is just as important as successful moments.
“Every season has challenges which is part of the reason athletes and coaches choose to participate,” Lillebo said. “With challenges comes growth, and with growth comes learning opportunities for our athletes that can be translated into adulthood.”
Some of the accomplishments that the program had, revolve around the community and bringing more opportunities to the students of Taft High School. Lillebo highlighted what he believes are the biggest achievements:
- Bringing tournaments back into the community.
- Creating partnerships with community businesses to establish positive experiences for the students.
- Providing high school athletes opportunities to work with youth (ref, mentorship, etc.).
“Our community has been attending athletic, drama, and music events throughout the winter. It has been evident that our community is here to support our students in all aspects of extracurricular events we provide,” Lillebo said. “This does not stop at just the high school levels but all the way down to our middle school sports and into our youth programs Lincoln City Parks and Rec provide.”
The News Guard will have a follow up article about the Taft wrestlers in a future edition. Follow Taft sports at osaa.org.
