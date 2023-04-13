Spring in Oregon marks the arrival of better weather and longer days, but rain or shine, the Taft Tigers softball team is moving into the league portion of their schedule, having completed their non-league games.

Taft Softball team

Pictured are back row left to right are, Lexi McDougal, Angilea Deaton, Miranda Hankins, Jorden King, Brooklynn Lovell, Bridgett Marsh, Laney Lee, and Ally Hall. Front left to right: Hailey Weaver, Piper Delameter, Nat Gates, Olivia Hertz, and Ava Lambie.

The final stretch of their non-league games were played at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament, where Taft played four games against teams from Oregon and California. After beating Gladstone 16-1 on March 24, the team traveled to Medford.

