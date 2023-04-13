Spring in Oregon marks the arrival of better weather and longer days, but rain or shine, the Taft Tigers softball team is moving into the league portion of their schedule, having completed their non-league games.
The final stretch of their non-league games were played at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament, where Taft played four games against teams from Oregon and California. After beating Gladstone 16-1 on March 24, the team traveled to Medford.
Tournament results
The first day of competition was March 27, when the Tigers played two games, one against Ashland and the second against Cascade Christian. They lost the first game against Ashland 4-15 but rebounded well with a 17-1 victory over Cascade Christian.
“Our daily goal is to compete at a high level, and to continue to improve our defense and base running. I think, with the exception of our first game against Ashland, we did achieve our goal,” Head Coach Sandy Stuart said. “We came out a little timid against Ashland and really let the cold get to us. We had at least eight defensive errors recorded in the book, and some mental errors that aren’t on paper. After that, we reset and played a little bit better.”
With temperatures in the 30s for the days the team was playing, Stuart said it felt more like “winter break than spring break.” Luckily, the field complex where they played was turf, so the rainy, sleet-like conditions didn’t affect the fields. However, Stuart said that playing in the choppy conditions was a challenge for her team and that some players handled it better than others. Despite the adverse conditions, Stuart said the team’s mentality won out.
“Our mentality was great. We don’t look at teams and psych ourselves out, the cold got to us more than any other team,” Stuart said.
On the 28th, Taft played another two games against Mazama of Oregon and Hoopa Valley from California. They split the results again, beating Mazama 11-10, and losing to Hoopa Valley 4-11. Both teams had excellent pitching, and it was a duel for Taft’s top pitcher Hailey Weaver.
“Mazama and Hoopa Valley were definitely the best pitching we have faced so far, and they kept us off balance,” Stuart said. “I would give major props to Hailey Weaver, who has pitched all of our games so far and works so hard each day both in the circle and at the plate. We couldn’t do it without her!”
Following the tournament, Taft’s pre-season record stood at six wins and four losses. Stuart was happy with the team’s growth from the beginning of the season, and the tournament was an excellent learning experience.
“The trip itself gave the team a great opportunity to bond and spend quality time together. We have a great mix of all four grade levels, and I feel like the upperclassmen are doing a great job showing the younger girls the ropes,” Stuart said. “They just need to continue to get the experience on the field, so they have more confidence going forward. As a team, we have set some high goals together, and now we have to work hard to make them happen.”
Starting league play
While Taft played well in pre-season, they weren’t quite able to get a win in their first league game, falling to Amity 9-10 on April 4. It wasn’t the result Stuart was hoping for.
“[Our] first league game did not end how we had hoped. We had a rough start to the game, which led to a hole we were unable to fully climb out of,” Stuart said. “Despite that, we had some great hits, and we stranded quite a few runners on base.”
After giving up seven runs in the first inning, pitcher Hailey Weaver recovered well and only surrendered three more runs for the rest of the game. Despite giving up eight hits, she also recorded six strikeouts. Unfortunately, the hole was just too deep to climb out of.
“I am proud of Hailey for pushing through the tough first inning and finishing the game on a stronger note,” Stuart said. “I know she and the rest of the team have a fire to make sure the next time we face Amity we will play a clean and crisp game.”
Despite the rough start, Taft remained within striking distance and even cut the lead to one run in the fourth inning, the score standing 8-9. Amity scored their ninth run in the sixth inning, and Taft fell just short of their comeback in the final inning, scoring one run when they needed two. Despite the loss, there were still some standout offensive performances.
“Nat Gates did hit well, going 4 for 4 with just a homerun shy of the cycle. Bridgett Marsh had a huge bases-clearing double, and Laney Lee went 2 for 3 with a couple of walks scoring two runs to do her lead-off job,” Stuart said on April 5. “Ally Hall also made great contact yesterday going 3 for 4 with three line drives.”
Despite the disappointing start, Stuart is excited about the regular season, and the games are going to be coming thick and fast. There is still plenty more ball to be played.
“We mature more every game and every practice,” Stuart said. “We basically have three games a week going forward, so we will be getting in a lot of innings and a lot of experience quickly!”
Follow Taft High School sports at osaa.org, and find coverage at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of the News Guard.
