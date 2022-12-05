The Team

Left to right are swimmers Allison Lua, Lesley Lagunes Rodrigues, Yireth Fuentes, Ileyna Moreno Islas

 Courtesy

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The next competition for the Taft High School Tiger swimmers will be at Newport Saturday Dec. 10. The meet starts at 11 a.m. with nine schools participating.

The Taft swimmers competed in their first invitational swim meet on Saturday December 3, in Astoria.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Will you be celebrating the holiday with a real Christmas tree or with an artificial tree?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.