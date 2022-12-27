Sports: Taft swimming season marks a growing year

The Taft High School Swim team. Left to right in front are Erick Moreno, Lesley Lagunes-Rodrigues, Makaia Kessenger, Katelynne Schwab, Alexa Hernandez, Ileyana Islas-Moreno, and Allison Lua. In the back are Isaiah Wilson, Brandon Murphy, Yireth Fuentes, Cooper Fitch, Noah Serrato, Anthony Collins, and Isai Fuentes. Missing are Elijah Fingerson, Eli Jones, Logan Meyer, Angel Sakran, Nozomi Umenishi, and Brenden Wilso.

 Courtesy photo

December marked the beginning of the winter sports season, and Taft High School girls’ and boys’ swimming have competed in two meets this month. In the first event in Astoria, Dec. 3, Taft girls narrowly placed fourth, and the boys placed third.

In their meet at Newport on Dec. 10, Taft High School boys placed fifth, and the girls’ program again missed fourth place by just one point. Strong performances from freshman Yireth Fuentes and junior Erick Moreno headlined the day for Taft.

