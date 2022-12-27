Sports: Taft swimming season marks a growing year

December marked the beginning of the winter sports season, and Taft High School girls’ and boys’ swimming have competed in two meets this month. In the first event in Astoria, Dec. 3, Taft girls narrowly placed fourth, and the boys placed third.
In their meet at Newport on Dec. 10, Taft High School boys placed fifth, and the girls’ program again missed fourth place by just one point. Strong performances from freshman Yireth Fuentes and junior Erick Moreno headlined the day for Taft.
Fuentes placed second in the girls’ butterfly, and Moreno placed second in the boys’ 500 freestyle. Moreno also joined junior Brandon Murphy, senior Cooper Fitch, and junior Noah Serrato to finish second in the boys’ 400-freestyle relay.
This season marks a growing year for Taft’s swimming program. The school lost nine seniors last year. While they have lost some big pieces, the program has also increased participation. Head Coach Lissa Parker coaches both the girls’ and boys’ programs and has coached at Taft for 28 years.
“This is a good group this year. They’re pretty positive, and there are several of them that are novices, but they are excited to be here,” Parker said. “They’re a little apprehensive, but I think the more they go to some meets, the better they will feel.”
Coming out of COVID, the Taft swimming program is still bouncing back after the disruptions of the pandemic. The Lincoln City pool was shut down for 13 months starting in 2020. While the high school program is beginning to pick back up, Lincoln City Swim Club is still trying to recover its participation numbers to build a feeder program for Taft High School.
“It’s taken a while for the program to pick back up. The Lincoln City pool was totally shut down for thirteen months. And the first year of the pandemic, when Taft had a high school team, it was sort of off-season. And the experienced and seasoned kids were able to swim, and they did fairly well,” Parker said. “And then, of course, in 2022, later in the year, we had regular swimming, and we sent quite a few kids to state. So it didn’t hold them back too much, but it’s taking quite a while for us to rebuild our age group program because of that.”
While the Covid induced break did take a toll on the swimming program, it is a young team that will compete and use the season to grow. Only five of the 23 swimmers in the program are seniors.
Like any high school sport, not all of the success is outcome-based. Coach Parker is committed to a more holistic approach and helping the athletes in and out of the pool.
“It’s more of a complete approach because you’re helping mold a well-rounded individual,” Parker said. “With high school sports, you know, these kids need to learn how to balance scholastics, extra-curricular activities, supporting each other in a team setting, and managing their time. So, all of those things are very important qualities.”
Taft’s swimmers compete in the 3A PacWest Conference. Follow meet results at the osaa.org.
