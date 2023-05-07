Taft High School’s girls golf team was green to start the season, but with two full 18-hole rounds, and one weather-shortened 9-hole round, the Tigers’ young squad is rounding into form nicely for Head Coach Tess Anderson.
At their most recent match at McNary Golf Course on April 24, the Tigers placed fourth in a field that included Amity, Blanchet Catholic, Harrisburg, La Pine, Newport / Toledo, North Marion, Salem Academy, Siletz Valley, Sisters, Stayton, Sweet Home, and Waldport.
Anderson said the team had made huge improvements since their first 9-hole JV showing and has been competing at the varsity level ever since. While they finished fourth at McNary, each golfer shot their lowest score of the season, and they were only six strokes away from finishing second.
Growth from the beginning of the season
The team has been balanced throughout the season, and Anderson said that each competition has seen a different golfer achieve their lowest score.
“I think the girls have each taken a turn shooting the lowest of the team, so each tournament has been kind of a surprise as to who will be the low,” Anderson said. “Alicenn Tolan’s previous 18-hole score had been 140, and she shot a 117 at McNary, so that was a huge personal best. Maya Freschi and Ariel Jim each got their first pars during the Mcnary match as well. I was a proud coach that day for sure.”
Anderson is pleased with how the team has adjusted to the competition, especially given that this is each of their first season playing golf in a competitive environment. While each has played other sports, getting out on the links is a whole different ball game.
“A lot of the girls play several sports, and are used to playing under pressure. However, they are finding out really how hard of a sport golf is,” Anderson said. “Playing 6-hour rounds in the pouring rain, carrying a 35lb bag, it’s really tough out there! But they are all handling it so well.”
Some of the team’s strengths this year have been their power hitting, as the Tigers have been playing well off the tee box, Anderson said. The golfers have also approached the season with a great attitude and have been resilient in learning new skills. One area that Anderson is focusing on with her team at the moment is their put and approach game.
“This week at practice, we have really been focusing on short game,” Anderson said. “They are beginning to realize the importance of putting and chipping. It’s not as fun as hitting a long drive, but is more important.”
Looking ahead
With only one more 18-hole match before districts, the end of the season is fast approaching. The district competition will be a two-day, 36-hole battle, but Anderson is hoping that these last three matches will go a long way in preparing the golfers for next season.
“I would love to see them have a little more strategy in how they play. Now that they have more skills, they need to put a little more thought into each shot and have a little more course management,” Anderson said. “I want them to feel like they are real competitors going into next year.”
Follow Taft High School game results at osaa.org and look for sports features at thenewsguard.com and in Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
