Taft High School’s girls golf team was green to start the season, but with two full 18-hole rounds, and one weather-shortened 9-hole round, the Tigers’ young squad is rounding into form nicely for Head Coach Tess Anderson.

The Taft High School Girls Golf Team

The Taft High School Girls Golf Team, from left to right, Taylor Goodart, Ariel Jin, Alicenn Tolan, and Maya Freschi.

At their most recent match at McNary Golf Course on April 24, the Tigers placed fourth in a field that included Amity, Blanchet Catholic, Harrisburg, La Pine, Newport / Toledo, North Marion, Salem Academy, Siletz Valley, Sisters, Stayton, Sweet Home, and Waldport.

Taft High Girls Golf Team member Ariel Jin

Taft High Girls Golf Team member Ariel Jin tees off.
