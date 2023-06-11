Members of Taft’s boys and girls track and field programs traveled to Eugene for the 2023 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union Track & Field State Championships May 25 and 26.
“Given all the PRs that the athletes had, the coaches and I were extremely impressed with how they performed on the biggest stage,” Doll said. “Hayward Field is arguably the best track facility in the world, and to push aside the enormity of the situation and compete is incredible.”
After solid performances at the 3A-SD3 Special District 3 Championship May 17 and 18, Head Coach Pete Doll felt optimistic about his athletes performing well at the state championships.
Both teams finished second overall in their district meets and qualified 12 athletes for the state meet. After their strong performances, the boys coaching staff was voted Pacific West Conference Coaching Staff of the Year by other coaches at the meet.
On the girls side, Aliviah Mode was district champion in the 100m hurdles with a huge personal record (PR) of 17.38 and in the 300m hurdles, placing 1st in 51.86. Evie Harkey was district champion in the 800m in 2:31. The 4 x 400 relay team of Evie, Aliviah, Jayde Reyes-Cornejo, and Sienna Lillebo also placed 1st in a time of 4:32.
For the boys, Trenton Battle continued to put his athleticism on display by dropping time to place 2nd in the 100m(11.55), 200(23.49), and 2nd in the high jump, clearing 5’ 8”. He led the 4 x 400 team of himself, Kavan Boyd, Eric Rasmussen, and Dylan Stutzman to a 2nd-place finish in a season’s best of 3:37, according to Doll. Dylan also qualified in the 400m, placing 2nd in 54.75. Jackson Nightingale matched Luke Harkey’s 2nd place in the 3000m with a 2nd place in the 1500m in a pr of 4:26. Kol Tolan also qualified for the state meet in the triple jump with a PR distance of 39’ 8.5”.
At state
Competing in Eugene, the stakes and competition went up a level. Despite this, many athletes scored PRs and finished in the top eight to secure medals.
“The athletes performed extraordinarily at the state meet! Senior Luke Harkey started us off with a hard-fought 8th place finish in the 3000m in 9:35,” Doll said. “Only a second off his PR, Luke had to deal with heat and allergies in order to medal. This was a good omen, as Sienna Lillebo dropped 2-tenths of a second from her PR in the 100m, breaking 13 seconds for the first time and qualifying to the finals.”
In the finals, Lillebo finished in seventh place and secured a medal. Next up was Trenton Battle, who also ran qualified to finals and eventually placed 7th in 11.51 for the first of his three medals. Battle also secured a medal in the 200m, breaking 23 seconds and qualifying for the finals, where he placed 5th in 23.10. Battle’s last medal came with a 7th place in the high jump, clearing a PR of 5’ 10” and had 3 excellent chances of clearing 6’, according to Doll.
Aliviah Mode continued her incredible improvement in the hurdles, dropping .27 seconds from her PR to qualify for the finals, where she again dropped even more time to finish 7th in 17.03, over a full second improvement over the season.
The championship ended with two wonderful performances by the 4 x 400m teams, according to Doll. Evie, Aliviah, Jayde Reyes-Cornejo, and Sienna dropped 4 seconds to place 8th with a time of 4:19, only 3 seconds off the school record. Trenton, Senior Kavan Boyd, Senior Eric Rassmussen, and Dylan dropped 4 seconds to place 10th in 3:33, also only 4 seconds from the school record.
Doll was thrilled with the growth and drive of all his athletes but was really optimistic about what he saw from the athletes who still have years to compete at the high school level.
“Sienna breaking 13 and Trenton breaking 23 in their respective races are huge steps to becoming main competitors at the state level. Aliviah has worked so hard over the season to improve her hurdling ability, so for her to drop time twice at the same meet shows her tenacity,” Doll said. “For the relay teams, each person had their best performance to combine for some incredible times that they didn’t think were possible early in the season.”
In addition to its medalists, Taft saw heart-filled performances as Hazel Fiedler finished 13th in the 400m despite battling sickness. Freshman Evie Harkey finished a tenth of a second from qualifying for finals in the 800m with a time of 2:31. Kol Tolan placed 12th in the triple jump with a distance of 38’ 7”. Dylan Stutzman ran a PR of 54.23 in the 400m to finish 15th.
Going forward
As with any high school season, the end of the season means the departure of a program’s seniors. Doll said that seniors Rassmussen, Luke Harkey, Boyd, and Makaia Kessinger would be missed for their leadership as much as their performances in the field and on the track.
While there will be big shoes to fill for the program, Doll expressed that he is also excited about the program’s future.
“Next season, we are looking to expand on our success. The coaches have a great combination of technical knowledge and relationship building, that is key to building an excellent program,” Doll said. “This year’s athletes have started to buy into the program that the coaches and I are building, and we keep finding hidden talent. We are excited with this year’s underclassmen that developed over the season, along with being able to watch the upcoming freshmen compete in middle school. The future is looking great!”
