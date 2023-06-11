Taft Girl's track

Evie Harkey, Aliviah Mode, Jayde Reyes-Cornejo, and Sienna Lillebo finished 8th in the 4 x 400m

 Courtesy photo from Pete Doll

Members of Taft’s boys and girls track and field programs traveled to Eugene for the 2023 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union Track & Field State Championships May 25 and 26.

“Given all the PRs that the athletes had, the coaches and I were extremely impressed with how they performed on the biggest stage,” Doll said. “Hayward Field is arguably the best track facility in the world, and to push aside the enormity of the situation and compete is incredible.”

Luke Harkey

Luke Harkey after finishing eighth in the 3000m.
