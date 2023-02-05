The Taft High School wrestling program is gearing up for its district meet after completing its 10th meet of the season this past weekend. First-year head coach Seth Steere is happy with the growth of his squad. With the help of program alumni Jose Flores, Cody Knott, William Calderon, and Kadence James coaching, Steere and his assistant coach Justin James are excited about the season.
“The season has gone pretty well so far,” Steere said. “Been seeing a lot of improvement from the kids, especially in the last couple of weeks. A lot of them have started turning the corner and working hard at practice.”
Steere said 31 boys and girls were in the wrestling program at the beginning of the season. While that number has widdled to 22 wrestlers, Steere noted that this is not unusual for wrestling and that the remaining students are sharpening their skills ahead of districts in February.
Strong individual showings
While the Tigers are enjoying a solid season collectively, stand-out performers have helped propel this success. Emiliano Sanchez and Arnulfo Aguirre have been handfuls for opponents this season.
“Emiliano was the one going into the season that I knew could have a good season due to his experience on the mat, and he’s lived up to those expectations,” Steere said. “As for Arnulfo, I wasn’t sure what I was going to get. The talent has always been there, at least since I’ve been around, but wrestling is funny in that way. There are many things that go into it that make it tough to adjust, unlike other sports, such as the balance aspect, which was something he struggled with in the past. However, over the last month or so, you’ve really seen the improvement, especially with him on top, being able to hold opponents to the mat.”
Steere also lauded Abraham Roman for his continued improvement throughout the season. According to Steere, Roman is the most improved wrestler in the program.
“On his feet, he has really become a threat with his ability to take opponents down, and few have actually been able to stop his shots,” Steere said. “He does a great job springing together moves on his feet, and could be a dark horse come districts.”
The girls team has also put together a successful season. With a talented group of returners leading the way, the Tigers have also seen good performances from younger team members. Olivia Hertz is a name to watch out for with districts on the horizon.
“This is [Olivia’s] first year wrestling (freshman), and she’s done a great job. She went to the Oregon Classic tournament and took third place in her weight division, and it’s one of the tougher tournaments in the state,” Steere said. “Even though she is new to wrestling, she has a puncher’s chance of making state as a freshman, which not many can say.”
Of their returners, Taft boasts two athletes who competed in the state championships last season. Julia Towers and Yaneli Hermosillo have paced the group this season and hope to make waves in the postseason.
“Julia and Yaneli both made state last year, so the expectations going into the season for them were already high, and they’ve done a great job living up to those expectations,” Steere said. “For them now, it’s all about improving on what they know now and adding moves to their arsenal. They’re at the point where they have a few moves that they can lean on, but once they can add a couple more here and there, the sky’s the limit.”
Life takeaways for Taft’s wrestlers
As with any high school sport, the coaches hope to impart lessons beyond the sport itself. Steere hopes to instill values of perseverance, discipline, and work ethic. He wants his wrestlers to “find success not only on the mat, but off it.”
“It sounds cliché, but wrestling can be grueling at times,” Steere said. “The conditioning is tougher than any sport out there, and at times, it sucks. You’re not always going to be successful, especially early on in your wrestling career, but sticking with it and grinding through the tough years is huge.”
With wrestling being a team and individual sport, Steere said it mirrors life in many respects. While success is important, at the end of the day, he hopes that the wrestlers have fun and learn something that will stick with them after they leave the program.
“Wrestling is unlike most sports, you’re a part of a team, but when you step on the mat, it’s you versus your opponent, which is a lot like life. You have to help your teammates get better in practice, but once you get out on the mat, it’s all up to you,” Steere said. “If the kids can walk off the mat, win or lose, with their head up, then I believe I’ve done my job. Not everyone is going to win state, let alone make it, but if I can make the season fun and enjoyable to where they want to come back and give it another try, then I’ve done my job.”
