Taft wrestler gets the win

A Taft wrestler gets the win in a recent competition.

 Courtesy from Taft High 7-12 Athletics Facebook

The Taft High School wrestling program is gearing up for its district meet after completing its 10th meet of the season this past weekend. First-year head coach Seth Steere is happy with the growth of his squad. With the help of program alumni Jose Flores, Cody Knott, William Calderon, and Kadence James coaching, Steere and his assistant coach Justin James are excited about the season.  

“The season has gone pretty well so far,” Steere said. “Been seeing a lot of improvement from the kids, especially in the last couple of weeks. A lot of them have started turning the corner and working hard at practice.”

