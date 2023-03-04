The Taft High School wrestlers that competed at State have returned home.

Taft sent five wrestlers to the OSAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 24, 25, and 26.

Taft Wrestlers

Taft wrestlers after the state tournament, from left to right, Emiliano Sanchez, Abraham Roman, Julia Towers, Yaneli Hermosillo-Carrasco, and Erick Canales-Perez. Courtesy of Seth Steere.
On the Podium

Julia Towers on the podium after securing a silver place medal.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite outdoor activity?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.