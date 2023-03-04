The Taft High School wrestlers that competed at State have returned home.
Taft sent five wrestlers to the OSAA state championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 24, 25, and 26.
The competition was delayed because of the turbulent winter weather, but an updated schedule got the tournament up and running after a day of scrambling. Taft wrestling Head Coach Seth Steere thought the delay may have helped his program.
"Overall, the weekend went well," Steere said. "It was a little crazy due to the weather and the fact that the state tournament got delayed a day, but honestly, I think that may have been better for us because our kids only had to weigh in one day instead of two."
Taft sent three boys and two girls to wrestle at the tournament and walked away with two medals.
Girls wrestling
The girls team had a very successful weekend. Despite only having two wrestlers at the tournament, their combined score was enough to finish 9th of the 56 schools represented. Sophomore Julia Towers wrestling in the 110 lb weight division, finished 2nd at State. Junior Yaneli Hermosillo-Carrasco, at 145 lbs, finished 3rd at State.
Towers and Hermosillo-Carrasco qualified for the State Championships last season but could not win a match. Fast-forward a year, and both were close to taking home the whole thing.
"They came back with a vengeance," Steere said.
Towers had a competitive match in the championship match against a familiar district opponent, Macali Lade, who she had lost to in the district final.
"Julia faced the same opponent she did in the district finals and was able to wrestle a much more competitive match and showed much improvement since their match-up just three weeks [ago]," Steere said. "If she can continue to improve and put in work in the off-season, a state championship could be in her future."
Hermosillo-Carrasco wasn't able to make the finals, but after losing in the semifinals, she did not lose another match on her way to third.
"As for Yaneli, her only loss came to the eventual state champ in the semifinals, and things just didn't go her way in that match. I liked her chances of winning the match, things just didn't fall into place, and she was forced to the consolation side of the bracket and didn't lose another match," Steere said. "Yaneli, like Julia, could see herself atop of the podium if she continues to put in the work."
With neither of the athletes being seniors, next season will give them another chance to compete for a championship off the back of this experience.
Boys wrestling
Unlike the girls, the boys team carried no state experience into the tournament. Junior Emiliano Sanchez and seniors Abraham Roman and Erick Canales-Perez were each competing in their first State Championship.
"All three of the boys were first-time qualifiers to the state tournament, and it being at the Coliseum for the first time in a few years, I think made the experience that much better for them," Steere said. "They ran into some tough competition and ultimately didn't reach their goal of getting to the podium."
While this tournament marked the end of the road for Roman and Canales-Perez, Sanchez still has another year, and Steere believes these results will only drive Sanchez next season.
"For Emiliano, he came one match away from locking up his spot on the podium and wrestled a close match, but just couldn't quite get it done. It may not be the worst thing though," Steere said. "I think that's going to add some extra fuel to the fire for next year, and I really like his chances of medaling next year. Especially since he now has that experience under his belt, he should be more comfortable at the Coliseum next year."
Looking forward to next year
While this season may be over, Steere is excited about the prospect of next season. For his returning wrestlers, he feels the best is yet to come.
"None of the wrestlers who made the state tournament that will be coming back next season have reached their peak, and that's exciting as a coach," Steere said. "Especially with the way they were able to wrestle and compete, if they continue to ground and put in the work, they could really make some noise at the state tournament and throughout the season next year."
This year was Steere's first at the helm for the Taft Tigers, and he is delighted with the program and what the future has in store.
"All-in-all, it was a great year, and as a first time head coach, the kids made the job easy and exceeded my expectations," Steere said.
