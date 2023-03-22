While spring is known to bring nice weather, it also marks the return of high school baseball and softball around Oregon.
Taft High School's baseball and softball teams will look to build off seasons last year that saw both programs in the state playoffs. With almost the entire season ahead, these early games are just the start of the journey for Tigers Baseball and Softball.
Baseball
Taft High School's baseball team began their season with a 4-8 defeat to Corbett High School. Last season, Taft baseball finished with a 19-10 regular season record before being bounced from the state playoffs by eventual finalists Santiam Christian. This season, Taft hopes to build off last year's success.
"Expectations are always high. We only graduated one senior last year, so hoping the experience gained last year will help us have a successful year," Head Coach Dustin Hankins said.
Hankins said he is excited to get the season underway and is happy with participation in the program this year and that the program has 28 kids participating. Hankins expects the team's seniors, Baron Delameter and Gavin Koceja, to "lead the way" for the team as leaders and with their play on the field.
For Hankins, the season isn't just about wins and losses; he wants to make sure that his athletes not only walk away better players but also to have enjoyed the experience and come away as better people.
"We always hope that our athletes have fun, while also learning how to work as a team," Hankins said. "We want them to walk away being better versions of themselves."
Softball
The softball team finished the 2022 spring with a record of 19-7 and finished as League Champions in 3A-SD1 Special District 1. They lost in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs to South Umpqua 3-10. This season, Taft opened the gate 1-1, with a loss to Corbett 10-4 in their first game and a 25-16 win in a shootout with Newport.
This season has been a step in the right direction after some challenging COVID-ridden seasons, and participation in the program is growing.
"We are excited to have our numbers back up after a couple if small teams following COVID," Head Coach Sandy Stuart said. "We were able to form a JV team this year, which will give a lot of girls the opportunity to learn and grow in fast-paced high school games. I am very excited for the program's future."
This year is a new Tigers softball team, and they are rebuilding after losing three seniors last season. Stuart is excited to watch their athletes fill the shoes of those who have left and expects the team to do well.
"I look forward to this time of year more than anything. Every team is unique, and I have enjoyed every single one," Stuart said. "We really have a whole team of great athletes. We are excited to have Miranda Hankins back on the field after her knee injury; her bat will help our offense a lot. Seniors Nat Gates and Hailey Weaver, as our battery, will be a vital part of both offense and defense. Also, keep an eye on the speedy Freshman Laney Lee on the basepaths this season."
In the team's first victory of the season, Laney Lee went 4/4 at the plate and scored six times while batting in three more runners. Not content with just making an offensive impact, Lee also made diving defensive plays in the field. Miranda Hankins knocked one out of the park and went 3/5 hitting with an eye-popping 7 RBIs. Nat Gates also got in on the slugfest with five hits in five at-bats, four runs scored, and six RBIs.
"Our bats woke up after a slow day on Monday which was huge. Everyone in the lineup made contact," Stuart said.
In the 25-16 hit bonanza, junior Jorden King also contributed a home run for the Tigers. While Stuart said the team still has some fine-tuning to do, it was a great way to get the first win.
For Stuart, getting the team to gel is a big priority, and the early season is as much about building team chemistry and trust, as much as it is about results. The work they do now will set the tone for the rest of the season.
"Our motto is to "Play Hard, Play Smart, Play Together," and that is what I hope they take away," Stuart said. "I hope they learn and grow together as a team and experience that camaraderie. I also hope we can continue to develop our younger players and make them into exceptional softball players."
Follow Taft High School sports at osaa.org and look for features at thenewsguard.com. and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
