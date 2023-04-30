We’re smack dab in the middle of high school spring sports, and Taft High School’s track and field team has been on an upward trajectory, placing well in their meets and setting new personal bests in many events.
Following a successful meet at Regis, Taft traveled to Scio, where they competed with the hosts and Regis again. The meet took place on April 12, and Head Coach Pete Doll wanted the athletes to approach the meet with intensity in preparation for a larger meet at North Marion on April 14.
At this meet, the goal was to have athletes run events that would help set them up for a successful invitational at North Marion on Friday [April 14],» Doll said. «I asked them to compete hard, and they did, even when there were a few heats where it was just Taft athletes.
The Tigers’ ferocity was rewarded as their boys and girls teams won 13 of the 30 events and set 46 PRs. Trenton Battle (100m, 12.09), Sienna Lillebo (100m, 13.49), Dylan Stutzman (200m, 25.13; 400m, 55.85), Evie Harkey (200m, 27.87), Jaquelyn Cortez (800m, 3:00.61), Jackson Nightingale (800m, 2:17.02), and Luke Harkey (1500m, 4:39.73) each won their individual events on the track. In the field, Devin Meyers (Javelin, 118’4”) and Kol Tolan (Long Jump, 19’3”) also took home first place.
In addition to great individual displays, their team events were also exceptional. Boys 4 x 100m (Battle, Kavan Boyd, Edgar Mateo-Perez, Devin Meyers, 47.41), Girls 4 x 100m (Aliviah Mode, Yaneli Hermosillo-Carrasco, Harkey, Lillebo, 54.40) Boys 4 x 400 (Eli Jones, Harkey, Stutzman, Nightingale, 4:07.37) each took home gold in their events.
Taft’s preparation at Regis paid off as they took on a stacked field at North Marion that consisted of eleven other teams, including four 4A schools and a 6A school. Taft, who compete at the 3A level, rose to the challenge.
“The girls 4 x 100 (Aliviah, Yaneli, Evie, Sienna) started with a win and a new season best of 54.17, followed by the boys 4 x 100 (Trenton, Kavan, Edgar, Devin) taking close 3rd with a big drop in time of 46.15,” Doll said. “Sienna got nipped at the tape to place 2nd in the 100m in a new PR of 13.30, while the same happened to Trenton in the 200m, as he placed 2nd with a PR of 23.75.”
Evie Harkey made her debut in the 800m and placed 2nd with a time of 2:29.06, the 4th fastest time in school history and only 3.12 seconds off the school record. Also competing in the 800m, Jayde Reyes-Cornejo placed 5th with a PR of 2:39.74.
Competing in long-distance events, Taft’s athletes saw tremendous improvement. Eli Fingerson significantly improved in the 1500m, placing 5th in 4:54.07. In the 3000m, Makaia Kessinger (13:19), Hazel Fiedler (13:20), and Ximena Sanchez (13:43) placed 3rd, 4th, and 5th, while Luke Harkey placed 2nd with a tremendous PR of 10:06, Doll said.
Their success didn’t end on the track; Taft’s field athletes showed significant strides, setting personal bests in various events.
“Lots of PRs in the field events, with Kavan Boyd (Javelin, 119’ 1.5, 4th), McKena Weiss (Javelin, 92’ 10, 4th), and Abby Nunes (Discus, 66’4, 8th) all placed for the Tigers,” Doll said. “Kol Tolan continued his dominance of the jumps, winning the high jump with a clearance of 5’ 8 and placing 4th in the triple, sailing out to 38’ 1.”
While the North Marion meet was a success for the program, the night ended with some sensational running from their 4 x 400 teams, who performed so well at Regis earlier in the week.
“Taft closed out the night with the girls destroying the field in the 4 x 400 (Evie, Aliviah, Jayde, Sienna) in a season’s best of 4:27.96 (2nd fastest in school history) and the boys (Trenton, Eli Jones, Kavan, Dylan) just being edged out for 2nd, dropping 6 seconds to run 3:40.62(7th fastest in school history),” Doll said.
While Doll was extremely pleased with the girl’s placing 5th and the boy’s placing 4th out of the 12 teams, he said he doesn’t go into meets thinking about the team’s scores. Doll tries to put the athletes in positions to succeed based on their skills and training.
“I have the athletes run events that lines up with their training and what will be best for them as we approach the biggest meets of the year, Districts, and the State Championships,” Doll said. “They have done a great job of working hard in practice and competing even harder at meets, showing improvements along the way, all the while representing Taft extremely well in all aspects.”
As well as performing for their school on the track, the teams have taken representing the school’s values seriously. Doll also credited his coaching staff for getting the best out of the athletes.
“They are seen as polite, friendly, competitive, and prepared, and I am very proud of their progress and effort,” Doll said. “I have full confidence in my coaching staff of Karissa Snelling, Aaron Williams, and Jacob Tolan, as they have been a tremendous asset in helping the athletes perform their best.”
Follow Taft High School game results at osaa.org and look for feature coverage at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.