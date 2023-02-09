Taft High School boys and girls swim teams are gearing up for the District Swim Championships on February 10 and 11.

The Team

Taft Swim team posing after competing in the Tillamook Cheese Relay

After competing in the Last Chance home meet at the Lincoln City Community Pool, the Tigers will bring a solid squad to compete at Districts in Newport.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.