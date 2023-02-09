Taft High School boys and girls swim teams are gearing up for the District Swim Championships on February 10 and 11.
After competing in the Last Chance home meet at the Lincoln City Community Pool, the Tigers will bring a solid squad to compete at Districts in Newport.
After battling illness and low numbers early in the season, the Tigers have performed well in their five swim meets, and there has been tremendous growth from the newer swimmers on the team. Head coach Lissa Parker has been impressed with the improvements the program's swimmers have made.
"We have a lot of new kids, and they're doing very well; I mean, they've made some leaps and bounds of improvement. And some of those kids; we had three kids who didn't know how to swim," Parker said. "So, that's been great. They've done really well."
Veteran Leadership
The older crop of swimmers in the program have been leading the squad at their meets very well. Some of the seniors within the team have been able to win some competitions.
"Our senior, Lesley Lagunes Rodrigues, she's been doing very well. In some of the smaller meets, she's been able to win her events," Parker said. "Logan Meyer is our other senior, and he's a pretty fast breaststroker, and he's having a good season."
In the 200 SC meter freestyle event at Last Chance, Lagunes Rodrigues finished first with a time of 2:40.05. Logan Meyer finished second in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:24.16, just two seconds behind Tillamook's Jack Sappington.
Younger Standouts
Though the veterans on the team have been tough competitors this year, some of the younger swimmers on the team have been making waves. Junior Noah Serrato for the boys and freshman Yireth Fuentes have been standouts for Taft this year.
"One of our other kids that seems to excel all the time as a junior is Noah Serrato, and Noah has been winning a lot of his events," Parker said. "Yireth, she's a fresh man and she's been doing really well."
Fuentes swam relay races at Last Chance with Ileyana Moreno, Lagunes Rodrigues, and Lua Allison. They finished first in the girls 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay and 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay.
At Last Chance, Serrato finished first in the boys 200 SC Meter Freestyle and the boys 400 SC Meter Freestyle. Swimming in the Boys 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay, Serrato and Meyer swam alongside Brendon Wilson and Brandon Murphy and finished first.
Hoping for the best at districts
Going into districts, Parker is hopeful that Taft will have swimmers qualify for the State Championships but is keeping her hopes in check.
"In looking at the times, I think there's a possibility we'll have a couple of relays and a couple of kids like Noah and Logan, maybe Erick Moreno, going," Parker said. "We had some encouraging time drops at the Tillamook Cheese Relay, so we're trying to plan for having at least a couple of relays make it into prelims. So, we'll see. You have to plan, and then if it doesn't work, it doesn't work. But you never know; you don't know until late night on February 11th or early on Sunday."
Follow Taft Swimming at osaa.org to stay up to date as the season wraps up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.