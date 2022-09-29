The Taft High School varsity football team host Oakridge Friday night, Sept. 30 and Waldport at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Coach Jake Tolan, calling his team “resilient,” is optimistic about his Tigers for the rest of this football season.
After winning the first three games of the season, all non-league, and losing the season’s first league game to Lowell, Taft has PacWest Conference games the rest of the way.
Tolan said his team “didn’t tackle very well,” during the Sept. 23 lost to Lowell, a school ranked fourth in the state 3A as of Sept. 28.
The coach said his team’s strongest point has been leadership, with 10 seniors who lead by example during practice. Another plus, he said, has been resiliency during games. He called the Tigers’ second game of the season, in which they shut out Blanchet Catholic, 21-0, “big.”
This year’s seniors are Devin Evjen, Roman Pena, Gavin Koceja, Baron Delameter, Carter Powell, Alex Carrasco, Kavan Boyd, Logan Meyer, Cooper Fitch, Allen Delgadillo, Adrian Rolland, and Damian Hill.
Taft’s weakest point, tackling, which was evident in the Lowell game, is a possible disadvantage, according to Tolan. He said his players are not among the biggest in the league.
Tolan credits his junior quarterback, Armando Fajardo, as one of the team’s outstanding players. Fajardo has passed for more than 700 yards this season with 60% completions. Another outstanding play is running back Devin Evjen, who has had big games and gained 165 yards with two touchdowns in the losing effort against Lowell. On defense, he said, Roman Pena is the standout, leading in tackles.
The remainder of Taft’s regular season has games against Monroe, Central Linn and Toledo.
“Monroe and Toledo will be tough,” Tolan said. “We can’t take anything for granted.”
Follow the game results at the OSAA.com.
