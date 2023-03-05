Since December 2022, I have had the pleasure of writing articles about the high school sports programs at Taft High School and keeping the community updated on how those teams are doing.
I am passionate about sports, not just as a newswriter but also as an athlete and a coach. This week, I want to step back and talk about some of the sports goings-on in my life.
Over the Presidents’ Day Holiday, I helped coach the University of Oregon’s club ultimate frisbee team, “Ego,” to a tournament win in San Diego.
Crash Course in ultimate frisbee
For those unfamiliar with ultimate frisbee, don’t worry; you’re certainly not alone; in fact, you are in the majority. Ultimate frisbee doesn’t involve chain baskets or dogs; it is a team sport. Teams play 7 v 7 on a field 120 yards long and 40 yards wide. The area of play is 70 yards long with 25-yard endzones on either side.
Running with the frisbee is prohibited, and athletes must throw it to each other to move the disc up the field and catch it in the endzone to score a point. If there is a turnover (miscue or defensive block), the team previously on defense picks up the frisbee and plays offense going the other way.
It is a fast-paced, back-and-forth game, and only after a catch is made in the endzone are new players allowed to substitute.
Coaching from experience
Believe it or not, ultimate frisbee is a sport that can be played through all life stages if a team is in your area. I began playing when I was in middle school in Colorado, and there are age divisions stretching to 60+! I have played in high school, in college at the University of Oregon, for adult club teams based out of Portland and Denver, and even on the international stage, winning a world championship with Team USA’s under-24 division in 2018.
For colleges and clubs, national championship tournaments happen every year. I was lucky enough to be a part of a national championship team out of Denver just last summer. This spring and summer, I will play with the Portland Nitro, a semi-professional frisbee team who plays at Providence Park, which is home to the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC.
Playing at these various levels has given me the depth of experience to pass on my knowledge to the next generation of college athletes coming through the University of Oregon.
The college division
The college season spans from January to May, and over those five months, teams travel to tournaments with the hope of earning bids for their region to go to nationals. The season ends with a series of tournaments: sectionals, regionals, and nationals. The tournament in San Diego was the annual Presidents’ Day Invitational played at the UCSD campus.
Teams at the tournament came from all over the country; Colorado University at Boulder, Emory in Georgia, Colorado State, Oregon State, University of Washington, and University of California Santa Cruz were just some of the competing teams.
Throughout Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of the Presidents’ Day weekend, Ego played a grueling nine games and faced off against the number two ranked team in the country CU Boulder’s “Mamabird.”
In a back-and-forth game, Ego won the tournament by a score of 11-10. The game was decided on “double game point, “ meaning the next team to score wins. Tied at 9-9, a multi-turnover point ensued, where both teams had chances to score that they narrowly missed. Colorado nearly scored on a short pass to the front of the endzone that was denied by a flying layout block from Oregon senior and captain Itay Chang. Ultimately (no pun intended), the game was decided on a “Hail Mary” deep throw from Chang to sophomore Chander Boyd-Fliegel, who made a leaping catch over a Colorado defender to seal the tournament win.
After the catch, chaos ensued as our team rushed the field to mob Boyd-Fliegel and their teammates who had been on the field. Head coach Braedon Petrus and I could not have been prouder of the group.
Lessons from coaching
Like many coaches I talk to at Taft High School and around the state, coaching is about more than wins and losses. Teaching players skills and concepts is crucial to the role; however, being a positive role model for the athletes is the most rewarding aspect.
I had a hand in coaching Oregon last year. Though our season ended heartbreakingly as we failed to qualify for nationals, seeing the group’s growth from last year to the present has been remarkable. While I love playing frisbee and enjoy coaching, I would not be doing it without the gratification of helping young people push themselves and achieve their goals.
This is just the first in a series of columns I hope to write. The subject matter may vary; I love professional sports, movies, books, and TV shows, and I hope to share my thoughts with the community as a way of helping people get to know me and maybe get people talking or thinking about things they otherwise wouldn’t. To learn more about ultimate frisbee, visit ultiworld.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.