Taft’s jam packed 2019-20 schedule continued at the Elmira Invitational this past weekend.
On Jan. 4, the Tigers competed in a tournament that featured 13 teams, including top ranked La Pine.
“Great job today battling against the defending state champs for the second week in a row and some other solid teams, including some 6A schools,” head coach Robb Ellis wrote Saturday.
With just nine varsity boys competing, Taft placed 6th out of 12 teams, collecting 110.5 team points. La Pine won for the second week in a row with a commanding 238 points.
Oscar Rodriguez led the way for the Tigers, placing 1st in the 182 weight bracket. Rodriguez was a perfect 3-0 on the day after pinning Samuel Watson of Newport in the championship match.
Riley Ellis continued his impressive season with a 2nd place finish at 152 pounds. His only defeat came from a major decision against Kyler Wells of Sutherlin in the championship.
Arnoldo Ortiz (126 bracket), Jose Flores (120 bracket) and Kevin Acosta (145 bracket) placed 3rd respectively. Bane Brown also cracked the top five, placing 4th in the 285 bracket.
For the girls, they also took home a sixth place finish with 47 team points. Host Elmira easily won the tournament with 143 total points.
Individually, Ryan Sou placed 2nd at 125 pounds, going 1-1 on the day and Kadence James placed 3rd in the same bracket, winning three matches on Saturday.
This week, Taft won’t have to travel too far as they prep for the Toledo Invitational at Toledo High School on Jan. 11. Start time of the tournament is slated for 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.