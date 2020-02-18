The Taft boys suffered a first round defeat in the Coastal Range League Playoffs after a 64-55 final against Clatskanie on Monday night.
The win for Clatskanie was their third of the year over Taft and advanced them to the league playoff quarterfinals, where they'll travel to Warrenton on Tuesday night.
In the opening half, Clatskanie exposed a distinct size advantage pounding the ball inside, taking advantage of the height differential. However, sharp-shooting from three-point range kept Taft in it. At the end of the first quarter, Clatskanie led 17-14.
The second quarter adapted a large amount of physicality with both sides beginning to foul and provide tougher looks. The same sort of inside game from Clatskanie and three-point game from Taft would continue. At the half, Clatskanie remained in front, leading 32-28.
At the break, Taft was led by senior Jordan Hall, who led all scorers with 18 points. Clatskanie was led by junior Caleb Ramsey and senior Dawson Evenson, who both had 10 points.
In the third quarter, both defenses picked it up, limiting the scoring to under 10 for both sides. Taft grabbed a 37-36 lead with two minutes left in the third, but a 4-0 run from the home team to end the quarter put Clatskanie up 40-37 heading into the final period.
Clatskanie would remain in front, and stretch their lead to as much as 11, and hung on to win 64-55.
Taft (4-15) was led by Hall, who scored 30 points to lead all scorers. Clatskanie (5-18) was led by the post trio of Evenson (17), Jonathan Moravec (17) and Ramsey (15).
Taft's season comes to a close at the expense of Clatskanie. Clatskanie will face off against Warrenton Tuesday night. Two more wins for Clatskanie would qualify them for the state playoffs.
