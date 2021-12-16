The girl's wrestling team at Taft High School has blown up to 15 girls. They are the biggest 3A girls team in the state, coach Robb Ellis said.
The team went to a tournament at McKay High School in Salem on Dec. 3 and got fourth place out of 13 schools. The rest of the schools were all 6A/5A. Kadence James, senior abd returning state qualifier, got first place at 130 pounds along with senior Ryan Sou at 120 pounds.
Freshman Julia Towers got second place at 110 pounds. Sophomore Yaneli Carrasco got third place at 140 pounds.
