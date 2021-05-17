Throughout a season of uncertainty for high school sports, one thing was for certain for Taft 7-12: they were going to be well represented in track and field.
Last week the Tigers competed in a two-day meet at Amity High School for the 3A Special District 2 Championships. Athletes from eight schools were vying for a spot in the May 18 3A State Championships held in Harrisburg.
Both the boys and girls teams ended up qualifying athletes for the major state event tomorrow, with a total of six Tigers representing Taft.
Leading the way for Taft was senior JJ French, who qualified for three events at state and was one of the highest point scorers at the district meet. It was a clean sweep for French in the boys hurdle events, as he took the top spot in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles. Not only did French place first, he set new personal records (PR) for himself with a 16.15 in the 110 hurdles and a 43.24 in the 300 hurdles.
In the field events, French continued his strong season in the pole vault, reaching a 12-00 mark to take first place. Sophomore teammate Cooper Fitch also competed in the event and vaulted a PR of 6-06 to place second overall and qualify for the state meet.
French ended his day in the long jump, where he jumped 18-02.5 to place fifth, just behind junior teammate Juan Jose Lupercio-Rubio who jumped 18-08. Unfortunately, either were able to place in the top two to qualify for state in the event. Lupercio-Rubio also tied for fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5-04.
Although only two Tigers qualified for state on the boys team, several Tigers had top performances during the two-day event. In the 400 meter race, junior Austin Winters ran a PR of 45.86 to place fourth. In fifth in the event was Fitch, who also ran a PR of 59.52. Winters followed up his performance with a sixth place finish in the 800 meter race.
Rounding out the boys efforts was a third place finish in the 4x100 meter relay event that nearly qualified them for state. The team of Winters Lupercio-Rubio, Angelo Cruz Garcia and Zander Hryczyk ran a time of 49.23, beating Dayton and Scio.
The girls will have four athletes representing Taft at state in Avery Nightengale, Makaia Kessinger, Noelle Adams and Kadence James.
On the track, the freshman Adams was busy, competing in four events in total. Adams placed fifth in the 100 meter race. She ran a PR on in the prelim race of 13.81.
Adams also had a pair of PR’s in both the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles. She placed third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.04 and placed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.65. The second place finish qualified her for the state meet.
Kessinger, a sophomore for Taft, ran a couple of PR’s in the 800 meter and 3000 meter races. She ran a 12:25.31 in the 3000 to place fourth overall. Qualifying for state, Kessinger ran a 2:44.52 in the 800 meter race to finish second.
Also notable for Taft, freshmen Aliviah Mode finished fifth and fourth in the 100 and 300 hurdle events. To wrap up Taft’s efforts on the track, the girls 4x400 team of Mode, Kessinger, Kaydince Beach and Arianna Moralez nearly missed a spot at state with a time of 4:49.95, placing third overall.
In the field events, Kaitlyn Neves finished in seventh in the shot put with a PR (26-09.5), Lily Parker finished 10th in the discus with a PR (75-05) and Moralez and Taye Johanson finished fourth and fifth respectively in the long jump (14-01 and 13-09).
Qualifying for the state meet were two first place finishers in Nightingale and James. Nighingale, a senior, vaulted 7-00 in the girls pole vault. In the girls high jump, James took the top spot with a leap of 4-10.
Tomorrow’s state event is set to begin at 10 a.m.
