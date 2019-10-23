With the District Championships just a week away, the Taft 7-12 cross country team competed against the best of the best at the Warner Pacific Cross Country Challenge this past weekend.
Featuring hundreds of runners from both high school and college, the meet in Portland was one of the largest Taft has participated in this season. With seven categories of racing, the Tigers competed in the 5,000-meter varsity bronze category, which featured top schools Tillamook, Putnam and Stayton on the girls side.
With just one Lady Tiger in the 127-runner field, senior Alani Cabal took on the fierce competition and clocked a 29:00.20 to earn the 123 spot. The time was Cabal’s fastest 5,000-meter time this season.
The Taft boys brought a full team to compete against 27 others in the competitive race. In the nearly 200-runner field, senior Matias Vesma turned in the top Tiger time of 18:21.22 to earn 41st place.
Senior Lucas Hindman was right behind him at 18:44.62, good enough for 57th place and also cracking the top 100 was junior Rafael Perez Del Valle at 19:36.40. Sophomore Brayan Mateo was 138th, junior Joseph Cruz was 167th and freshman Angelo Cruz Garcia was 181st to round out Taft’s team.
As a team, Taft placed 18th, with Mountain View, Pacifica Christian and West Salem finishing in the top three spots in that order.
Taft will have one final tune up before the District 2 Championships on Oct. 31. The Tigers will host a two-mile trail race at the Taft 7-12 school today, Oct. 23. Middle school races will start at 3 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity races and 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
