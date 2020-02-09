At the end of February, runners from around the Northwest will take on the daunting challenge of the Three Capes Marathon Relay.
The 26.2 mile course is a special race because it features the Three Capes Scenic Loop, starting at Cape Meares, passing Cape Lookout, and finishing at Cape Kiwanda.
Tackle this marathon as a team or solo! Starting and ending at sea level, there is nearly 2,400 feet of climb within the course, offering a challenging racing venue that is great for building team camaraderie. Choose between running a solo marathon, a two-person team, or a five-person team. Team categories include: family, business, school, or Clydesdale.
The course is separated into five legs which vary in distances from 4.37 miles to just under seven miles. The rugged course passes through or runs adjacent to six State Parks, two National Wildlife Refuges, multiple Tillamook County Parks, and boasts stunning vantage points of the Tillamook Bay, Netarts Bay, and the Pacific Ocean.
The cost for registration is $199 for a five-person team, $99 for a two-person team, and the solo marathoner is $69.
The race begins Feb. 29 at 9 a.m. in Cape Meares. Packet pickup and late registration will be hosted at Tillamook High School from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 28. Register prior to Feb. 21 to receive a race shirt with registration.
For more information and to register, visit: threecapesrelay.oregoncoastalflowers.com
