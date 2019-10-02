The Taft 7-12 boys soccer team found themselves in unfamiliar territory after their game at Dayton Sept. 25; figuring out how to recover from a loss.
After their 2-0 loss to the Dayton Pirates last Wednesday, Taft was looking to recover with a victory over a solid Western Christian/Perrydale team that had just as many wins this season as the No. 7 ranked Tigers. And to say the Tigers recovered when the two teams met Sept. 27 would be an understatement, as Taft asserted themselves ahead, winning 5-1.
During the wet, cold contest last Friday Taft scored first and then proceeded to score four more unanswered goals in the game. Senior Edson Fuentes tallied his first hat-trick of the season with his three goals scored. Juniors William Calderon and Jose Flores also netted a goal each giving Taft the 5-1 final.
Although the offense was great, the defense was the calling card for the Tigers once again, as they held the high scoring Pioneers to just one goal. This was in part thanks to the effort of sophomore goalkeeper Sam Cortes, who turned away 10 shots at the home team's goal.
Now with a 5-1 overall record, the Tigers face off with Gervais tonight (Oct. 2) on the road at 4:15 p.m. Friday they are on the road again for a tough matchup with Delphian at 4:15 p.m.
