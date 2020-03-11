A year culminating in a pair of Coastal Range League playoff games and a victory for the girls came to close with the announcement of the All-League award winners for Taft 7-12 basketball.
The girls team took a huge leap forward this season, winning 10 games overall and claimed an overtime victory over Rainier in the first round of the league playoffs. Their efforts were rewarded with four post-season awards.
Leading the way for Taft were senior captains Emma Coulter and Autumn Ellis, who each were selected to the All-League Second Team. Also receiving some recognition were Claira Tolan and Chloe Peterson, who were both named as honorable mention All-League players.
The boys team battled injuries throughout the year and ended with a 4-15 overall record and played a tight game with Clatskanie in the first round of this year’s league playoffs.
Senior Lucas Hindman received Second Team All-League honors while teammate Trenton Fisher was an honorable mention to round out Taft’s awards on the basketball court.
