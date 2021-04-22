The Taft 7-12 track and field team is off and running finally after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
After opening the season with a Lincoln County schools only meet at Toledo Jr/Sr High School on April 17, the Tigers hosted a duel meet this week, April 21 at Voris Field. Taft welcomed fellow Oregon Coast school Warrenton to town on Wednesday for a full slate for events.
Taft had several top finishers and personal records (PR) throughout the day, starting with the 100 meter dash.
For the girls, junior Arianna Moralez took top honors with a PR of 14.43. Not far behind in second was senior Lilly Parker with a PR of her own at 15.19. The boys were led by junior Brayan Mateo-Perez who clocked a 12.07 with fellow junior Juan Jose Lupercio-Rubio with a PR of 12.62.
In the 200 meter race, a pair of Taft freshman took the top two spots for the girls. Aliviah Mode was first with a PR of 31.98, followed by Yanelli Hermosillo-Carrasco with a PR of 34.63.
Sophomore Cooper Fitch had a busy day in the boys events, placing second in the 400 meter race and first in the 800 meter race with a PR of 2:47.76. Fitch was followed closely by Taft freshman Enrique Islas Jr. and sophomore Eli Jones who finished second and third respectively. In the girls 800, sophomore Makaia Kessinger was first with a time of 3:11.00.
In the long distance events, Kessinger again took top honors in the 1500 meter race with a PR of 5:55.42. Kessinger was followed by sophomore Abigail Miller and freshman Hailey Weiss of Taft who were second and third respectively. Weiss then finished in second in the 3000 meter event with a PR of 15:59.24.
In the hurdle events, sophomore Ada Huynh was the lone runner in the girls 100 meter, finishing with a PR of 24.26. Then in the 300 meter hurdles, Aliviah Mode ran a PR to take first at 1:03.06.
Taft also had several athletes competing in the field events on Wednesday. In the girls shot put, sophomore Kaitlyn Neves was second with a PR throw of 23-04. In the third was fellow Tiger Lilly Parker with a throw of 22-05.
In the girls discus, junior Kaydince Beach was first overall with a PR of 65-08. Freshman Ali Tolan came in third place with a PR of 62-09. For the boys, freshman Josh Haeckel was in fourth place with a PR of 63-00.
In the girls javelin, junior Kadence James placed first with a toss of 78-01. In third was Neves, who had a PR of 73-01.
James was dominant in the girls high jump for Taft, winning with a leap of 4-10. The Tigers also dominated both boys and girls pole vault events with JJ French winning the for the boys at 12-00 and Avery Nightingale getting a season best 6-06.
Last but not least, Juan Jose Lupercio-Rubio had a major feat in the boys long jump, surpassing the 20 foot mark to win the event and set a new PR. French also recorded a PR at 19-04 to finish in second place, with sophomore Angelo Cruz Garcia coming in third with a jump of 17-02.
The Taft girls took the top four spots in their long jump event, led by Mode who had a PR leap of 14.05, just beating out Moralez who jumped 14-00.50. Parker and junior Taye Johanson finished in third and fourth respectively to round out Taft’s efforts.
