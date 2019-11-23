The Taft 7-12 boys cross country team made a nearly nine-hour road trip this past weekend near Boise, Idaho to compete in the NXR Northwast Regional Championships.
Running the 5,000-meter course at Eagle Island State Park on Nov. 16 were 1,224 boys runners on 114 individual teams from Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon Washington and Wyoming. Among them were seven Tiger harriers who were led by the efforts of seniors Lucas Hindman and Matias Vesma.
Wading his way through the sea of runners first for Taft was Hindman, who ran a swift time of 18:27.80 to place in the top 600 runners. Vesma was not far behind at 19:15.00 to finish 821st.
Junior Rafael Perez Del Valle finished next for Taft at the 19:49.40 mark, while sophomore Brayan Mateo was just a few paces behind him at 19:51.00. Freshman Eli Jones crossed the line at 22:05.90, senior Hunter Lundstedt finished at 22:32.80 and freshman Cooper Fitch finished at 22:33.80 to round out Taft’s efforts.
As a group, Taft had a collective score of 3,035 to finish 105th in the 114-team field.
