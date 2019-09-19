The Taft 7-12 boys soccer squad continued their hot start to the season with an easy 4-0 victory over Blanchet Catholic yesterday.
The Tigers were on the road for the first time this season Sept. 18, when they traveled to Salem to play the Cavaliers. Through the first two games, Blanchet Catholic were unable to gain a victory and they were no match for Taft who holds the No. 11 spot in state.
The Tiger defense was smothering, not allowing a goal the entirety of the game and on the offensive end, senior captain Edson Fuentes tallied two goals. Juniors William Calderon and Alex Del Valle also added a goal each to help Taft earn a 4-0 win, improving their season record to 3-0.
Tonight (Sept. 19) the Tigers will be back on their home turf to host Yamhill-Carlton, a team they beat 2-0 during the Jamboree kickoff on Aug. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.
