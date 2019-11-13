Winter Sports Guide Nov 13, 2019 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View the online version of our 2019-2020 Winter Sports guide here! Just click in the center of the image to view. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Pdf Online Poll Do you want to see food trucks in Lincoln City? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest News Guard E-Edition TNG E-Edition for 11-13-19 View our 11-13-19 E-Edition right here! Latest News Guard E-Edition TNG E-Edition for 11-13-19 View our 11-13-19 E-Edition right here! Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Articles Community Siletz Tribes give away more than $500,000 Community Local couple celebrates their 77th anniversary Sports Taft runners hold their own at State Championships +2 Community Lincoln County gets schooled in crisis intervention training MORE Latest News Sports Winter Sports Guide Community Marine science expert to reveal the future of wave power on the coast Community Coastline Auto Detail to host charity golf tournament to honor local veteran +8 Sports Photos: Taft football season ends in Rainier × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles Community Siletz Tribes give away more than $500,000 Community Local couple celebrates their 77th anniversary Sports Taft runners hold their own at State Championships +2 Community Lincoln County gets schooled in crisis intervention training E-Editions TNG E-Edition for 11-13-19 MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News Sports Winter Sports Guide Community Marine science expert to reveal the future of wave power on the coast Community Coastline Auto Detail to host charity golf tournament to honor local veteran +8 Sports Photos: Taft football season ends in Rainier +2 News County firefighters battle large structure fire, resident arrested MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here MORE This Week's Print Ads Steere City of Lincoln City Chamber Paul Morgan_CALL A PRO Otis Pizzeria Pier 101 AE Zantello Bulletin Trending This Week Articles ArticlesDepoe Baykery named best bakery in OregonAnimal Planet’s 'Crikey! It’s the Irwins' features Oregon Coast AquariumUpdate: Newport woman's death ruled a homicidePolice Blotter: Graffiti vandals tag Taft DistrictBuyer Beware: Coin shop owner warns of local scammersCurrent E-Edition‘State of the Coast’ conference comes to Gleneden BeachSiletz Tribe set for 42nd annual Restoration Pow-WowMarie JohnsonPhotos: Taft boys meet unbeaten Catlin Gabel in the semifinals after big win MORE This Week's Print Ads Photography_Studio_Ad Goodwill Boutique NESS Volunteer Nestucca Valley SD Gerber Tire Lowel Floyd Bulletin Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe for just $42.00/year, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Subscribe The News Guard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.