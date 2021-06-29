This year we have a new head coach team. Co-Head coach Robb Ellis took on more of the administrative duties and new co-head coach Mike Puckett took on the organization of practice and wrestler development. Mike was a state champion in South Dakota and wrestled for Augustana University. He owns a business in Lincoln City and one in Coeur D’ALene Idaho and he splits time between the two cities. We have seen and advancement of skill in our wrestlers with his expertise in the room. After placing 10th as a team last year out of 24 teams in 3A, Taft’s best showing at state in history, we have a chance to improve even more as we head into this year’s state tournament.
The state tournament is normally all classifications and girls at the Memorial Coliseum. Because of Covid it has split into different locations for each classification. The 3A state tournament is at Redmond High School on June 26. The 6A-1A girls state tournament is on 6/24 at Cottage Grove High School.
Boys -
The boys finished 4th out of 8 teams at the district tournament at Clatskanie on 6/19. If we would have won one a couple more matches we would have passed Yamhill for 3rd. We finished ahead of storied programs Willamina and Dayton which was huge. Here are the 7 guys going to state and a few comments about them:
113 pounds - Senior Jose Flores. Placed 2nd at state last year. 12-4 record this year with all losses being to top wrestlers in the state. Was district champ this year and goes into state at as the #1 seed in his bracket. If he wrestles well Jose is favored to be the state champion in this weight class. Jose started wrestling his freshman year and this will be his 3rd time qualifying for the state tournament. He keeps getting better and better and sets the tone for hard work on the team.
113 pounds - Charlie Lopez-Cobos. Charlie is a first year wrestler who qualified for state in his first year wrestling as a senior. He shows an amazing gift for wrestling and it would be amazing to see how well he would do if he had another year or two to wrestle. He started of his career pinning the number 1 ranked wrestler at 106 pounds in his second match of the season. He finished 3rd at districts to qualify for state.
120 pounds - Josue Gomez. Josue is a 9th grader who started wrestling in the Taft middle school program last year. He works hard and placed 3rd at districts to qualify for state. He has a bright future.
120 pounds - Kaden Byrum. Kaden enters the state tournament after being selected because of a shortage of wrestlers at 120 pounds. He is in 10th grade and is in his second season wrestling. He is very strong for his size and has a lot of potential to grow as a wrestler over the next couple of seasons.
132 pounds - Diego Gomez. Sophomore, brother of Josue at 120. Diego is in his second year wrestling and placed 3rd at districts. Diego is very into wrestling and is committed to keep getting better. He plans on wrestling at camps and tournaments in the off-season to keep getting better.
152 pounds - William Calderon, senior. William placed 6th at state in only his first year of wrestling his 10th grade year. He is a 3 time state qualifier. He has a lot of natural talent. Last year at state he did not place again but he had a very hard bracket with lots of talented wrestlers. Some brackets at state are tougher than others. He placed 2nd at the district tournament and has a good chance to get on the podium this year. To get on the podium in 3A wrestling you have to place 4th or better. They changed that from 6th place after his 10th grade year.
160 pounds - Senior Riley Ellis. He should be a junior but decided to graduate early. 2nd at state last year, 3-time state qualifier. RIley heads into his bracket as the 2nd seed which makes him the 2nd ranked wrestler in the 9 man bracket. He has a tough bracket this year and will have to really wrestle well to see the podium again but he has a good chance to do so. His record is 14-5 this year and all of his losses are to top wrestlers in the state.
Girls
The girls stepped it up this year and did amazing at the north district tournament at Tillamook on 6/18. Last year at the district tournament the girls only won 1 match as a group and placed 55 out of 60 teams. This year the group placed 10th out of 50 teams and won ten matches as a group. Every girl won a match. Their improvement is amazing. We were 1st for 3A teams at the north district tournament. Girls still have to wrestle against all classifications in state until more numbers come out, but the sport is growing. Many of the 6A coaches were impressed by our group from a smaller school.
115 pounds - Ryan Sou. 11th grade. Ryan is a second year wrestler and shows a lot of athletic ability. She placed 5th, coming one win short of going to state when she lost in an overtime match. She won 3 matches at girls districts and keeps getting better.
115 pounds - Sabrina Campos. 11th grade. Sabrina is a second year wrestler who has also showed great improvement. She has a great attitude and strives to get better. She won no matches at girls districts last year but improved this year by winning a match and nearly a 2nd match when she nearly pinned another opponent. We look forward to seeing her get even better in her senior year.
120 pounds - Kadence James. Junior. Kadence really stepped it up this year and became the first girl in Taft history to qualify for the girls state tournament by winning 4th place at districts. She had a 12-3 record this year through the district tournament. She is tall for her weight class and uses that advantage to throw her favorite move the “head and arm” on opponents. She got many of her wins by pin this year with that move. She has spent a lot of time training at a wrestling club in Salem during the off-season and attended some camps with our team, and this has helped her become better and better. She is more in love with the sport of wrestling than anyone else on the team including the guys. We hope for her to do well at state and to go strong into her senior year with more off-season training.
140 pounds - Yaneli Hermosillo - the freshman phenom started wrestling last year in our middle school program. She was out for much of the season with a concussion but exploded when she got back into action by winning 3 matches at districts. She also came one match away from going to state. She finished in 5th place at districts.
We hope to keep building the program. The girls wrestle with guys at practice and that makes them get even better. We will have big shoes to fill next year in the guys program with some very talented wrestlers graduating but I think we are up for the challenge. “Mat time” is the key. The longer you wrestle the better you can get at it. Weight room will also be a key. You need to be as strong as possible and our group needs to keep improving in the weight room. Our middle school program took a year off along with our kids mat club during Covid. We need to get those programs rolling again in order to keep our current level of success in the future.
