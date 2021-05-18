Youth cheer represents Lincoln City at state

The Lincoln City Recreation Cheerleaders made some history this season by winning four team titles through the OCCA Championships.
The Junior Rec team brought home the fourth place win in the Game Day Division for the first time in the program’s short history. It was the first time Lincoln City has competed in this division.
“This is a milestone for the community,” head coach Tonia Anderson said.
“In the Traditional Non – Building categories, the Mini Rec team placed first, the Youth Rec team placed second and the Junior Rec team placed third.
“I am so proud of all the teams in the state of Oregon that have worked hard through the pandemic to compete with such grace and that placed this season,” Anderson said. “I am beyond proud of our teams this season and I am already looking forward to what the future must hold for us.”
This year’s program consisted of three teams and 17 young athletes ranging from the ages of 6-14. The 2020-21 cheer season was like no other. The team overcame obstacle after obstacle.
They were forced to go fully virtual for all eight competitions, mandatory mask wearing, a new drop off routine and no indoor stunting at all this year.
“ The season for these 17 athletes looked very different than the year before,” Anderson said. “With this past season behind them, the cheerleaders, coaches and parents are looking forward to a more ‘normal’ season for 2021-2022.”
The Lincoln City Rec Cheerleading team is also looking to expand and add to their already growing program with the addition of a Senior Rec team. The Senior Rec opens the opportunity for grades 9-12 to come and cheer and compete at a recreation level with the program. They will also have the opportunity to compete with other Senior Rec teams across the state of Oregon.
“This program will give our returners and other athletes of this city something to look forward to, something to work hard for and something to be a part of,” Anderson said. “Trying out and becoming part of a team creates unbreakable bonds and lifelong friendships. These athletes work hard because they understand that there are a lot of elements that go into being a competitive cheerleader. Dance, gymnastics, stunting, cheer, dedication, teamwork and building bonding friendships.”
The team is looking to build a strong name for the Lincoln City community.
“We want to teach the cheerleaders to give back to the community as much as the community has supported them,” Anderson said. “Just this last year they hosted a fundraiser for the victims of the Echo Mountain Complex Fire and raised money for much needed goods for all the victims.
“The cheerleaders know that they not only represent themselves and their team but also our community and they are held to a very high standard. We are very grateful for the backing of Oceanlake Christian Church for a place to practice and for the community that believes in the cheerleaders and the coaches.”
Anderson said the program is extending an invitation to any student in the Lincoln City area who will be going into grades 2-12 for the 2021-22 school year to join them at tryouts this season. Tryouts are being held on June 7-11 for 2nd to 8th grade students and June 14-18 for 9th-12th grade students.
You can find the registration form on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/communityspiritandpride/ or leave a message for Coach Anderson at 541-921-9962. Registration forms must be filled out in advance.
