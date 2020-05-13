If you haven’t been watching ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance,’ a documentary about Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, or tuning into the Korean Baseball League, it’s likely that local sports fanatics are growing an appetite for anything sports related.
Feeling that same sentiment, this week, I took a look back into The News Guard archives and discovered that 50 years ago this week, Taft High School accomplished a rather unique feat: winning a division championship in two sports.
In the May 14, 1970 edition of The News Guard, detailed is Taft’s 1-0 victory over Newport High School for the northern division baseball championship. Playing through some sporadic drizzles of rain, the Tigers had an outstanding performance from pitcher Tom Martell.
“A poised Tom Martell, rested and ready, offered one of the best performances of his prep career to slam the door on the Cubs, 1-0,” the excerpt reads.
During the contest, Martell completed his fifth ‘No-Hitter Game’ of the season with no runs and no hits allowed on the mound. Martell did not walk a single batter and tallied a remarkable 14 strikeouts.
Taft’s lone run came in the third inning as Larry Brown ripped a line drive that scored Frank Morris. The Cubs threatened late in the game, as two runners reached in the seventh inning on errors, and were in scoring position thanks to a passed ball at home plate.
“Martell, the Monday master, ended it almost by himself when he alertly fielded a squeeze bunt, tagged out the speeding runner in front of home plate, the coaxed the next batter into a grounder for the final out,” the article reads.
After the victory, Taft faced coastal foe Reedsport in a three-game series for a spot in the state tournament. Taft took game one, but the Braves would win the final two.
The loss proved to be the final game for longtime Taft coach Bill Stempel, who finished his career with a 106-46 record.
During the same week that Taft baseball was crowned division champions, the Taft boys golf team claimed the crown on the course, beating Newport by just two strokes.
The Tigers played two days at Newport’s Agate Beach Golf Course, and trailed the home team by four strokes going into day two of the tournament. But Taft rallied midway through the day to take a slim lead, holding off the Cubs thanks to freshman David Hopkins.
“It took freshman David Hopkins, who ended in a three way-tie for the tournament low scoring, to turn the trick with a two under par 34 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine for an 18-hole score of 72,” said The News Guard article.
But it wasn’t just Hopkins, Jon Davis and Monte Kentta both carded a 77 during the final day and Larry Mott and Kerry Johansen tallied scores of 80 and 84 respectively to power Taft to first place.
“For the thing that has pulled us ahead all year – balanced scoring,” coach Ron Mountain said of his team.
The following week, the Tiger golfers went on to state in Portland, where they finished second overall, just two strokes behind Stayton. Hopkins had a two-day total of 153 to place fourth overall in state.
