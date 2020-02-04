The Taft 7-12 swimming team is gaining valuable experience before their district meet next week. And if you want to be the best, you have to compete against the best, which is what the Tigers did last week in Lebanon.
Taft traveled to the Lebanon Community Swim Club on Jan. 31 to compete in the seven team invitational. For the boys, they continued their strong season in the pool by placing second collectively with 235 team points. Newport led the way with 289 points.
The girls faced a much stronger field of teams, including 4A state favorite Sweet Home, who placed first with a whopping 382.5 points. The Lady Tigers respectively earned a fourth place finish at 151 team points.
“It was a very competitive meet, especially for the girls as Sweet Home is a team that usually scores close to the top or wins at State almost every year… Sweet Home girls won most events and relays,” head coach Lissa Parker said. “We were down four boys and two girls as some families left for the three day weekend, and a few athletes were somewhat under the weather recovering from colds and finals week.
"Regardless, we had some very competitive and exciting races.”
Individually, Parker highlighted the work of Isabelle Serrato, who continues to drop times in the 500-yard freestyle as she improved by nine seconds to place sixth, as well as Amie Olson, who dropped 12 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle in only the second time competing in the event.
“The boys 500 Free race for Taft was exciting as Mugen Evenson came from behind to out touch Dylan Barrera,” Parker said. “Newcomer Carter Skoglund is becoming much faster with a great dive in his 50 Free. Ayden Woodard almost caught Jose Cortes-Segura in the 100 Breast and keeps getting faster.”
Sam Cortes also swam a season best in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:14.45 to place second. Cortes was also second in the boys 100-yard backstroke at 1:00.89.
In the relay events, the girls top performance came in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Serrato, Napy Meyer, Lesley Lagunes and Sammy Halferty placed fourth with a time of 4:39.80.
The boys had a pair of second place finishes during the day. The first came in a hotly contested boys 200-yard medley relay. The Tiger team of Cortes, Barrera, Segura and Evenson swam a 1:52.58, just short of Newport at 1:52.41. That same group of boys placed second in the 400-yard freestyle, again just getting edged by Newport.
“If we had the missing boys we could have gained more points to edge closer to Newport with another relay,” Parker said. “All in all, it was a good meet and our swimmers are glad to be done with finals week!”
Next up, Taft preps for the district championships in Newport on Feb. 14-15.
