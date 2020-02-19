Among 3A schools, the Taft 7-12 swim team is at or near the top. They proved it this past week when they went toe-to-toe with some of the top 4A schools at the District Championships.
The Tigers boys and girls teams were in Newport on Feb. 14-15 for the 4A/3A/2A/1A District Championships, competing against eight other schools. On day one, Taft turned in several top times, which head coach Lissa Parker called ‘fantastic swims.’
“19 out of 25 from prelims made it to finals or were named first alternates,” Parker said. “In prelims, Isai Fuentes at his first districts dropped a lot of time. Amie Olson took off over seven seconds in her 100 freestyle and Ayden Woodard met his season goal in the 100 breaststroke.”
In the finals, Lesley Lagunes placed second in the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:26.11 and Sam Cortes also placed second in the boys 200-yard individual medley (IM) and the 100-yard backstroke. During the backstroke, Cortes met a season long goal of eclipsing one minute, as he turned in a time of 59.79.
“Dylan Barrera, Mugen Evenson and Napy Meyer all had a third place finish,” Parker noted.
Evenson dropped a staggering 15 seconds of his top time in the 500-yard freestyle while Kealy Boyd made a 12 second improvement in the 100-yard backstroke. Jose Segura Cortes also clocked a four second improvement in the 100-yard Fly.
“The most exciting swims were in boys and girls 400 free relays,” Parker said. “Girls had to hold off Newport in a jaw dropping relay and in the end, Newport out touched them by one second. Everyone in the pool was cheering for both teams.”
As a team, the Taft boys compiled 198 points, which earned them second place. Newport ran away with the first place trophy at 297 team points. For the girls, Taft placed third at 179 points, just behind Tillamook at 188. Newport also won the girls title at 279 points.
“We had some very competitive races this year, but the team could not hold off the juggernaut that is the Newport swimmers, especially their boys,” Parker said.
Taft, however, did qualify several swimmers for this week’s State Championship meet in Beaverton. Sam Cortes will be competing in the boys 200 IM and 100 Backstroke. Mugen Evenson will also be in the 200 IM. The Boys 200 IM relay and 400 Free relay team of Dylan Barrera Rodrigues, Jose Luis Segura-Cortes, Sam Cortes and Mugen Evenson will also be competing. Alternates for the boys are Angel Moreno, Ayden Woodard, Caleb Cortes and Michael Young.
Also, the girls 400 Free relay with Ella Knott, Sammy Halferty, Lesley Lagunes- Rodrigues, and Napy Meyer will be competing. Alternates are Brie LeBoeuf, Isabelle Serrato and Bryanna Paget.
Parker said they hope to see several Tigers in the finals, placing 6th or higher in the prelims.
“The girls get a second chance to race in that relay event,” Parker said. “Everyone is excited for the races.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.