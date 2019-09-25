The Taft 7-12 volleyball team is finding their rhythm, and it's resulting in some of the Lady Tigers' best play in years.
They've now won the most games in a single season since the 2014-15 season, and they're looking for more.
Taft vs. Warrenton
Taft gave the Warrenton Warriors all they could handle when the two teams met Sept. 19.
With one win already this season, the Tigers were in search of their first league victory when the welcomed Warrenton to their home gym last Thursday.
Set one was a marathon as both teams battled back and forth, trying to gain the edge. Despite a spirited effort, the Warriors took set one, 30-28. But the Lady Tigers didn’t fallback in set two, as players like sophomore Lily Hatton and senior Corey Van Damme served up some timely shots and their fellow Tigers rallied to score hard earned points.
In another close set, Taft prevailed 26-24. Warrenton found a bit of a groove in the third set, pulling away late to win 25-17. But as the volley continued, Taft took set four to extend the match (26-24), thanks to great saves and spikes from freshmen Hailey Weaver and Hatton.
With a victory in sight, both teams exchanged points in the final set before the Warriors tipped the scale, winning 15-13 and 3-2 overall.
“Despite the loss against Warrenton, we were happy with how the match went, as five close sets is about as good a loss as you can have,” head coach Kelsey Hart said. “We came away with things to work on, and again, despite the loss, a lot of confidence about how we can play this season.”
Taft vs. Rainier
Taft then played in a tournament in Salem before traveling to Rainier Tuesday, Sept. 24, to play a league game against the Columbians, who have yet to win a game all year. Although Taft looked to be the favorite going in, Hart tried to keep her team focused on the task at hand.
“They were the league champs last year, and with our low win total last year, we don't discount anyone's abilities,” Hart said. “We had a game plan going into the match, and the coaching staff really tried to keep the girls focused on that.”
Hart said time in the film room was all the Lady Tigers needed to give them confidence to win as the coaching staff dialed up a game plan that worked to perfection, providing Taft with a clean sweep, 3-0.
“We had a good idea about what Rainier would throw at us, and what to do to defend against it,” Hart said. “The girls executed our game plan beautifully.”
Taft started off in complete control, taking the first set 25-13. Rainier fought back in the second set, but the Tigers closed out strong, winning 25-21. At that point in the game Taft had all the momentum rolling in their direction and cruised to a 25-16 third set win and 3-0 sweep.
“The girls felt confident and proud of how they had executed their personal and team goals, as well as keeping up the atmosphere on the court that they needed to win (good attitudes, communication, etc.),” Hart said. “There are still things we need to improve at, but overall, we're coming together as a team consistently and showing some great confidence, and that's really been our goal!”
At the midway point in the season, Taft has already matched their league win total from last year and surpassed their overall win total at two games. However, Hart foresees plenty more opportunities for victories in the second half of the season.
“This team has such great potential this year and it's amazing to see when they put everything together,” Hart said.
Thursday (Sept. 26) Taft will have the opportunity to make it two straight wins when they welcome Clatskanie to Lincoln City at 6 p.m. Last year, the Lady Tigers’ only league win came against Clatskanie, but Hart knows this is a whole new challenge.
“We need to come out strong, confident (but not cocky), and execute our game plan just like we did against Rainier,” Hart said. “If we can continue to get good passes from our back row players, good sets from our setter and smart, aggressive shot placements from our hitters, I think we have a very good chance of coming out victorious tomorrow night.”
