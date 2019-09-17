The Taft 7-12 girls soccer team had a fast and furious opening week of games, playing four games in six days and despite the 2-2 start, the Tigers have gained valuable experience against several league teams this past week.
After victory’s over Amity/Perrydale (1-0) and Salem Academy/Western Christian (2-1) at home, the Tigers hit the road to face Westside Christian and Blanchet Catholic.
Westside Christian
After a pair of games already in the week, head coach Joey Arce-Torres could tell his team was in need of some rest when they went to face Westside Christian on Sept. 13.
“The kids were pretty exhausted after an emotional win against conference rival Salem Academy,” Arce-Torres said. “We wanted to rest some tired legs and use our depth… Everyone played some big minutes and learned from competing against a very talented opponent.”
The Lady Tigers fell behind early after a well-placed corner kick found the net. Westside then scored again, taking a 2-0 lead into the half. In the second half, Knott scored her first goal of the season to give the Tigers some life. However, Westside’s stamina was too much for Taft, who lost 3-1.
“Our kids played hard but were not communicating well so we’re working too hard,” Arce-Torres said. “In the second half, we played more within our ability and started looking like the team I remembered. I’m so thankful for everyone’s health and good attitudes.”
Blanchet Catholic
With a couple days off, the Lady Tigers were back on the road Monday, Sept. 16, to play Blanchet Catholic, a top ranked team in the league.
The tough Cavaliers were just too much to handle on their home turf and they cruised to a 4-1 victory leaving Arce-Torres with some question marks on the defensive end.
“Our defense was extremely exposed to lack of experience defending corner kicks… Blanchet scored three goals from corner kicks,” Arce-Torres said. “Outside of that, it was a very even match.”
Taft’s offense was highlighted by a goal from junior Veronica Jin, who notched her first of the season on a pass from senior Autumn Ellis.
The Lady Tigers play Yamhill-Carlton at home next on Sept. 19 at 4:15 p.m.
