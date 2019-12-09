After sending eight wrestlers to the State Championship Tournament last season, their recent success has created quite the buzz around the Taft 7-12 wrestling team.
In the smaller schools, such as Taft, who competes in the 3A classification, the biggest question mark for wrestling teams is how many wrestlers are going to join the team. And in sports, more competition creates more opportunities for success. There is certainly a lot of competition on this year’s Tiger wrestling squad.
“We are looking like we have some talent and a lot of numbers,” head coach Robb Ellis said. “40 wrestlers are on our roster, 34 guys and six girls. Taft is currently the biggest 3A team in Oregon. It is great to have so many bodies for wrestling partners.”
The Tigers put those numbers to work in their first competitive action this past week when they competed in the Werner Beef and Brew Invitational at Tillamook High School on Dec. 6. Leading the way for the Taft boys was Jose Flores, who finished first in the 120-weight class. Flores received two byes in the tournament before defeating Baird Hagerty of Tillamook by fall at the 57-second mark in the championship match.
Riley Ellis nearly made his way to a first place finish in the 152 bracket, winning two matches by fall in the quarterfinals and semifinals, before falling to Dylan Wynn of Molalla in the championship bout.
Jace Phippen was also second, competing in the 220 bracket. Phippen earned three straight wins by fall before losing to last year state placer Travis Bennett of Neah-Kah-Nie in the final round.
Other wrestlers earning wins for Taft were last year’s state competitor William Calderon, who finished fourth in the 145 bracket after going 3-2 against a competitive group of wrestlers; as well as Oscar Rodriguez who won his first match before losing to last year’s state champion Miquel Niemi of Tillamook.
Ellis noted that there were also several victories in the JV bracket as well, including heavyweight Raiden Hansen who won all three of his matches. For the girls, Kadence James won two out of three matches in the girls tournament.
Host Tillamook claimed first place with 227 team points, while Taft finished seventh at 105 team points amongst the 11-team field. Overall Ellis was pleased with the fight his team showed against a very competitive field of teams.
“This is our third year starting off the season at Tillamook and the first time we have had wrestlers make the 1st/2nd place match and we had three in the 1st/2nd place match,” Ellis said. “Our future looks bright!”
