Last school year, Lincoln County had the most homeless students it has ever had at 1,016 kids.
That shocking statistic was unsettling for the Lincoln County Board of Realtors (LCBR) and they decided to provide support to those kids in anyway possible, starting with a fundraising bowling tournament this coming weekend.
On Aug. 11, The LCBR will host a bowling tournament at Olde Line Lanes in Lincoln City with the proceeds going directly to the Lincoln County School District’s H.E.L.P. Centers. The Homeless Education and Literacy Project (H.E.L.P.) works with area homeless kids and families to eliminate barriers related to school attendance and success.
“They have lots of resources for homeless youth and their families and make sure they know about all the area resources available to them,” LCBR Executive Officer Lynlei Gilleo said. “They have centers in each school were the kids can go and get whatever they need such as things like personal hygiene items to school supplies.”
Gilleo said the LCBR has a community outreach committee and are constantly looking for new ways to help out in the community.
“We look throughout the county for projects that we can get involved in to help the community and anything housing related,” Gilleo said. “Lincoln County’s homeless rate is ridiculously high and we want to try to change that.”
The event at Olde Line Lanes will feature eight bowling teams that will play two rounds each with prizes awarded to the top teams. There will also be a silent auction featuring items donated by the community and a raffle.
Olde Line Lanes will be providing the food and refreshments and Gilleo said they couldn’t have asked for a better host.
“They do a great job and have been very accommodating for us,” Gilleo said.
Although registration to bowl on the teams has closed, Gilleo said there are still other ways to get involved and help out this great cause.
“We are still accepting sponsors for teams to bowl additional rounds or you can sponsor a lane, price or donate a raffle item,” Gilleo said.
The LCBR will also hold another bowling tournament in Toledo next week, Aug. 18 at Muggly’s Bowling ally, with hopes of making both events annual fundraisers.
