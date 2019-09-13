It might not be unusual to see a score like 19-0 in an American football game, but such a score in football (soccer) game is something you won’t see too often.
The Taft 7-12 boys soccer team played host to league opponent Salem Academy on Sept. 12. In the Crusaders first game of the year, the Tigers gave them no time to adjust to the fast paced action of varsity soccer, scoring multiple goals in the opening minutes of the game.
“Scoring goals is always exciting,” Taft head coach Ryan Ulicni said.
And scoring goals is something the Tigers did a lot of throughout the evening. The Tigers tallied 19 goals from six different players including seven goals from senior captain Edson Fuentes.
Juniors William Calderon and Jose Flores scored three a piece, as well as sophomore forward Sammy Vasquez. Juniors Alex Del Valle and Mauricio Rivas also chipped in adding a goal each.
The onslaught of goals is impressive nonetheless. But for Ulicni, the fact that Salem Academy was unable to notch a goal all game let him know his team is on the right track.
“The fact that we did not allow any goals lets us know we are playing a complete game,” Ulicni said.
With the two wins this week, Taft currently sits at No. 10 in the early OSAA state rankings. After a back-to-back, the Tigers get a rest before heading to Blanchet Catholic on Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
