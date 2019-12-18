In a rare Lincoln County battle between Taft 7-12 and Siletz Valley High School on the basketball court, the matchup surely had no shortage of excitement.
Although both teams are relatively close in distance, the Tigers play in the 3A classification while Siletz Valley competes in the 1A division, meaning they rarely are on each other’s schedule.
The Lady Tigers opened up the night at home Dec. 12 with a slow starting first quarter, as each team seemed to be feeling each other out in the opening minutes. Taft held a slim 9-6 lead after one quarter.
In the second, the Tiger defense kicked it into gear with an aggressive trapping full court press that resulted in several turnovers and easy transition baskets on offense.
“That has been our goal/objective each game this year,” head coach Jake Tolan said of their aggressive defense. “We have tried to use our depth, experience and athleticism to put pressure on our opponents in attempt to speed them up and force mistakes.”
Coupled with the impressive shooting from Lily Hatton, Chloe Peterson and Jordyn Ramsey, Taft opened up a 27-10 lead at halftime. Seeing the shots fall was a great sign for the Tigers according to Tolan, who said they’ve put in a lot of work on their shooting this off-season.
“I am very encouraged to see our shooting-work translate to making shots in games, however, it will continue to be an emphasis going forward,” he said. “We can always get better at our shooting and confidence when taking shots.”
The third quarter was all Tigers, as Hatton continued to pour in three pointers while Emma Coulter, Autumn Ellis and Jaelyn Olmeda collected rebounds in the paint to gain a huge advantage. Taft led 44-14 after the third en route to a 47-23 victory.
The following day, Taft was on the road at Junction City for the Les Schwab - Eagle Booster Club Invitational. The Lady Tigers were matched up with Canadian team Samuel Robertson from B.C., who had some very athletic players, according to Tolan.
“Their speed and tempo really forced our girls to work hard on defense and defend their transition break,” Tolan said.
Tolan said late game free throws kept the game close toward the end, as Taft shot 75 percent from the charity stripe as a team, a big improvement from previous games.
Taft took a two point lead with less than a minute left in the game, but Samuel Robertson was able to get an offensive rebound with 20 seconds left and found a shooter open for a 3 pointer that gave them a 42-41 win.
“Losing by one yet again can be discouraging, but I feel had we played this team last year they would have beaten us by 15-20 points,” Tolan said. “We are much improved and will continue to grow and improve at our weaknesses.”
Already matching last year’s win total of two games, Tolan and the Tiger coaching staff feel they not only have a great chance of vastly improving that record, but they also feel there’s an opportunity to put together a winning record this season.
“Our league is difficult, but I feel we can compete much better this year,” Tolan said. “I believe a 15-win season is not unreasonable for how we are playing currently.”
The Tigers were scheduled to face Central Linn tonight (Dec. 18), however, due to a school closure because of illness, that game has been postponed. Instead, the Lady Tigers will prepare for the Westside Christian Showcase at Westside Christian School in Tigard Dec. 20-21.
