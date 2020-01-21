The Taft 7-12 girls basketball team played a couple of competitive basketball games last week that resulted in a win and a close loss.
On Jan. 17, Taft kicked off their league schedule with a home matchup with coastal foe Warrenton. The Lady Tigers came out of the gates ready and took a lead in the first quarter. Warrenton would bounce back however, outscoring Taft in the second quarter to take a 20-15 lead at halftime.
The Warriors found more offense in the third from the hot shooting Kenzie Ramsey, who made several three pointers. Head coach Jake Tolan said his team made a concentrated effort to try to limit Ramsey’s activity on the offensive end of the court.
“She was an all-league player last year and we know a majority of their offense would be setting screens for her to get open for perimeter shots,” Tolan said. “I was happy with our defensive efforts against Warrenton.”
Taft would score 10 points in the third to cut the Warrenton lead to 29-25.
In the fourth, Taft’s Emma Coulter began to find her rhythm. Coulter along with Autumn Ellis knocked down several shots to put the Lady Tigers ahead late in the game.
“Emma and Autumn both had strong offensive games for us,” Tolan said. “Emma had 10 points, which included a huge three pointer in the fourth quarter, and Autumn Ellis had a huge night scoring 19 points.”
Up three points, Taft locked down the Warriors on the final possession to earn a 39-36 victory. Although this game was mostly Ellis and Coulter providing the offense, Tolan said their scoring has been done by committee this season.
“Every game it seems we get two or three different girls who get hot and have good scoring nights,” Tolan said. “We have the capability to have 4-5 girls a night score in double figures, but it all comes down to making shots.”
Colton
The following day (Jan. 18) Taft traveled to Colton for a non-league game. The girls faced a much tougher test against the Lady Vikings.
Tolan said his team came out a bit low on energy due to the back-to-back games. As a result, the Lady Tigers fell into a 15-point hole in the second quarter. But fortunately, they rallied to get back into the game.
“After a timeout, we went on a run and scored nine unanswered points in the span of 45 seconds to a minute and cut the lead to six,” Tolan said. “We trailed by five at half, four at the end of the third, and hit a three point shot with 10 seconds left to take a one point lead.”
After Ellis knocked down the big three to put Taft ahead Colton inbounded the ball, quickly and drove up the court and took a shot just beyond half court that rimmed out. Lucky for them, a Viking player gathered the rebound and laid it in giving them a 45-44 win.
“I told the girls after the game that I was to blame for the loss… I should have taken a timeout right after Autumn hit the three-pointer to put us ahead,” Tolan said. “The timeout would have allowed me to set my defense and put the girls in a better position to defend Colton's last possession. Late game situations are something we will continue to work on during practice.”
This week, Taft hits the road again for a pair of league games at Willamina and Rainer. Traveling to face a top ranked Willamina team on Wednesday, Tolan is just looking for his girls to work hard and compete all game long.
“Against Willamina we need to play tough defense, take care of the ball and make shots,” Tolan said.
As they travel to Rainier on Friday, Taft will have confidence after handily beating the Columbians earlier this season. However, Tolan expects a much tougher challenge this time around.
“Against Rainer, we can't expect it will be easy,” Tolan said. “Previously when we played them they were without a couple of their starters. This time, on the road will be tougher, but still a game I expect to win.”
