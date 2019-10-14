“Big games like these reveal character and it doesn’t get much bigger than a match up against Blanchet Catholic.”
The words of head coach Joey Arce-Torres seemed to echo as the final buzzer sounded and the Taft 7-12 girls soccer team pulled off a 1-0 upset win over league rival Blanchet Catholic.
The Lady Tigers carried a 3-6 record into the Oct. 10 matchup with the Cavaliers. When the two teams met back on Sept. 16, Taft lost by a 4-1 margin. But this time around, the Tigers had the home crowd behind them, which helped them complete the victory over a top ranked team.
“Varsity showed BC our record does not reflect our talent or our tenacity at home,” Arce-Torres said. “We most definitely controlled the entire match.”
That newfound control came from a new formation that gave Taft a much stronger presence in the middle of the field. Switching up a scheme late in the season can be a challenge for most teams, but Arce-Torres said his team accepted their roles and played relaxed and with confidence.
“We had a good week of practice and everything just went smoothly today,” Arce-Torres said after the game. “Our seniors played an important role today, each had large contributions.”
Arce-Torres credited the work of seniors like Fatima Lupercio, who lead the back line with constant communication, Sammy Halferty controlled the middle of the field and passed the ball well, Autumn Ellis battled for control of the 50/50 balls and Corey Van Damme gave the Tigers flexibility in other positions.
Senior Ella Knott also impressed Arce Torres.
“Ella had her best game of the season and shredded the BC team’s defense all day,” he said.
Taft’s lone goal came midway through the second half when junior Avery Nightingale punched in a short goal past the keeper.
“She fought hard for position all day and received a quality pass from Ella to set her up,” Arce-Torres said. “We kept BC scoreless all day and truly kept the pressure off both of our keepers except for a few corner kicks that Nicole Reyes handled to secure the win.”
The Taft coaching staff was also happy with the effort of Saige Ulrich, Chloe Peterson and DeLayna O’Daniels in the big league win.
The Lady Tigers are now fourth place in their league and have just two games remaining before post season play begins. Luckily, Taft will play those two games on their home turf as they host Dayton Oct. 17 and Gervais Oct. 24. Those games will begin at 4:30 and 4:15 respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.