Winter break games can be tricky for basketball teams.
Teams are often playing tournaments against unfamiliar opponents, traveling all over the map and dealing the player absences who are on vacation.
But for the Taft 7-12 girls basketball team, they’ve used this break as an opportunity to improve and win games.
The Lady Tigers started off the break with a pair of games at the Westside Christian Showcase Dec. 20-21. During those two games Taft defeated the host Eagles 49-38 and followed it up with a commanding 42-18 victory over league opponent Rainier.
“I am pleased with my team's commitment and effort over the break,” head coach Jake Tolan said. “Many programs struggle with games over the break because of the holiday and players leaving for family vacations. We have really used the past two weeks as opportunities to get better and stronger as a team.”
Taft then traveled to Scio Dec. 27-28 to play two tournament games. On day one they easily handled the host Loggers 55-36, which set them up with a challenging bout with league opponent Willamina in the second game. Trailing just nine points at the half and cutting the Bulldog lead early in the third, the Lady Tigers seemed to let the Willamina pressure get to them for the rest of the game.
“Willamina then made some defensive adjustments and seemed to increase their pressure and intensity, which we didn't handle very well and my girls lost a little of their composure,” Tolan said. “It was a good game to identify areas that still need improvement.”
Tolan said they would work to grow in those areas before facing Willamina again on Jan. 14.
On Dec. 30, Taft looked to get back on track with a non-league game against the Nestucca Bobcats at home. Facing a familiar opponent, the Lady Tigers knew the Bobcats would look to rely on the scoring prowess of senior guard Olivia Leslie, so they made it their goal to limit her attempts.
“Easier said than done sometimes, as she is a very good player,” Toland said. “Between Claira Tolan and Jordyn Ramsey, the two girls were able to stick on her all night and limited her to under 10 points.”
Nestucca played an aggressive style of defense early in the game, but Taft had some open looks that they were able to capitalize on, including two three-pointers from Lily Hatton in the first quarter to give the Lady Tigers a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. Taft found more open looks in the second quarter including a couple of buckets from Addie Gates off the bench and another Hatton three-pointer, which gave Taft a 31-19 lead.
In the second half, the game began to creep along as fouls and jump balls became frequent. Scoring also slowed as Taft continued to lead 39-30 after the third.
The Lady Tigers were able to overcome a few questionable calls in the fourth quarter and knock down their free throws down the stretch to earn a 46-37 victory over the visiting Bobcats.
“Between scouting reports and in-game adjustments, our girls have been able to execute well enough to get some wins over the break,” Tolan said. “Our current record of 6-3 reflects the girls hard work, not only this season, but also all the time they spent this past summer. Our goal is continual improvement and growth as we get closer to league.”
In a rare matchup, Taft faces 5A Dallas tonight (Jan. 2) in what Tolan expects to be a great challenge for his team. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
