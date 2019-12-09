Holding strong leads for a lot of the night, the Taft 7-12 girls basketball team looked like they were on the brink of defeating a bigger, experienced Tillamook squad.
With a good mix of upperclassmen, underclassmen and experienced players, the Lady Tigers have been doing all the right things to start the season.
“We have four returning starters from last year with a lot of on-court experience,” head coach Jake Tolan said. “Girls are competing and pushing each other everyday in practice, which ultimately makes everyone else better.”
The Tigers seemed to find their shot early in their home opener against Tillamook, as sophomore Lily Hatton, junior Kayla Lininger and senior Autumn Ellis led the way offensively, all scoring in double figures. Taft built a 22-20 lead over Tillamook going into halftime.
“We have spent a lot of time this off-season on our shooting,” Tolan said. “Any given night we need solid scoring contributions from at least four or five girls.”
Although the shooting looked solid, Tolan noted their 26 turnovers on the night was something they’ll be looking to correct going forward after losing the season opener 38-37.
“I felt that we could have put Tillamook away in the first half, but because of several missed easy shots and turnovers we allowed Tillamook to hang around and ultimately win at the end,” Tolan said.
Even though Taft was hopeful for a win, their effort throughout the game was an encouraging sign for Tolan and the coaching staff, who noted they lost to Tillamook by 20 points last season.
“My girls executed much better than compared to last year,” Tolan said. “Going forward, our team needs to develop a finishing mindset. We are a much-improved team and the girls were able to realize this after Friday's game.”
With improvements already showing, the Lady Tigers are looking to make some noise in the competitive Coastal Range League. But it won’t be easy with teams like Willamina and Clatskanie, who are off to solid starts already this season.
“Realistically, I think this team could finish third in league ahead of Warrenton and Rainier,” Tolan said. “I believe we can compete with Willamina and Clatskanie, but we have to handle their constant pressure better than we did last year and we have to find ways to score.”
After their non-league matchup at Dayton Dec. 10 (results unavailable for print) the Tigers will be back at home Thursday, Dec. 12 to play Siletz Valley. That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
